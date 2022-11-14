VOLLEYBALL

UCA drops final regular season match

The University of Central Arkansas ended the regular season with a five-set loss Sunday afternoon at Kennesaw State in Kennesaw, Ga.

The Sugar Bears (19-10, 11-5 ASUN) alternated sets with the Owls (17-9, 10-6) but fell in the fifth set to lose 20-25, 25-22, 20-25, 25-18, 14-16.

Senior Alexis Stumbaugh finished her last regular season match with a team-high 14 kills. Jamiryana Hall wasn't far behind with 12.

Freshman Caylan Koons once again led the Sugar Bears from the back line. She finished with 44 assists, 9 digs, 3 kills and 1 ace.

UCA will begin the ASUN tournament Thursday in Nashville, Tenn. Its opponent has yet to be determined.

-- Sam Lane

BOWLING

ASU finishes third at Ladyjack Classic

Arkansas State defeated host Stephen F. Austin 4-2 in a Baker best-of-seven match to finish third among the 14-team field on Sunday at the Ladyjack Classic in Kenosha, Wis.

SFA took the first game 203-180, but the Red Wolves took the next three games to build a 3-1 lead. ASU rolled a match-high 224 in game two to win 224-205 and followed with a 215-188 and a 204-181. SFA sent the match to game six with a 216-204 margin, but the Red Wolves ended the series with a 213-212 total in the game.

McKendree edged Vanderbilt 4-3 in the championship match to win the event.

Arkansas State (20-8) capped off the weekend with a 10-4 head-to-head record and a second consecutive third place finish in as many events this season. The Red Wolves wrapped up Baker matches Sunday morning with wins over Marian (969-909), Newman (1024-819) and Maryville (1113-975) to maintain positioning for the third seed.

Karli VanDuinen earned her first career All-Tournament honors following the competition. VanDuinen was fourth in traditional play Saturday with 1,143 pins for an average of 228.60.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services