OPINION: These Arkansans labor (and laugh) over Ozark Highlands Trail so other hikers don’t have to

Fall and winter are the best seasons to enjoy the great outdoors in the Natural State. Hikers witness a vibrant spectacle as cooling weather triggers the exodus of green pigment chlorophyll in leaves, unmasking the brilliant underlying yellow, orange and red pigments. As leaves let go their grip and aimlessly drift to the forest floor, hikers are treated to unobstructed views into deep hollows and across rocky mountain ranges.

Arkansans have tons of options for their hiking and backpacking adventures. However, with the U.S. Forest Service calling it "one of the most scenic trails in the U.S.," and Backpacker magazine ranking it as one of the best ­thru-hikes in the country, the Ozark Highlands Trail (OHT) is in a class all its own.

These claims are supported by sign-in sheets collected at trailhead registration stations. Although many hikers do not bother to sign registers, they have recorded visitors from 31 states and even a contingent from Switzerland.

These numbers could grow exponentially in the next couple of years when the extension of the trail to the Missouri state line is complete. There it will connect to the Ozark Trail (OT) for a combined 700+ mile route — collectively known as the Trans Ozark Trail (TOT). The TOT will join the ranks of the Appalachian Trail, Pacific Crest and John Muir as a destination for thru-hikers worldwide.

Many Arkansans are familiar with the origin of the Ozark Highlands Trail. The U.S. Forest Service began its construction in 1977. In 1981, with only half of the proposed trail completed, funding ran out and the service was forced to abandon construction. Tim Ernst, an avid hiker and employee of the Forest Service at the time, obtained approval for his campaign to "Save the Ozark Highlands Trail" using volunteer labor.

In September 1981, Ernst called a meeting at the old Fayetteville Library to gauge interest in a volunteer workforce to complete the trail. When 50 like-minded individuals showed up, he decided support existed, and the Ozark Highlands Trail Association was born. Today's membership approaches 300.

An enormous amount of sweat equity from these dedicated people contributed to completing the 165 miles that originally comprised the Ozark Highlands Trail. Anyone who has set foot on the trail owes a debt of gratitude to the early volunteers.

But some hikers believe that once a trail has been constructed, foot traffic alone keeps the corridor open. Guess again. I invite those people to join an Ozark Highlands Trail Association base camp like the one I recently participated in and witness firsthand the work involved in keeping the trail open for everyone's enjoyment.

MAINTAINING TRAILS 101

Since the trail now stretches more than 340 miles across Arkansas, the trail association realized that its maintenance coordinator — one person — had a truly monumental task in overseeing its condition. So, they divided the job across three sections. Three club members then stepped up to be maintenance directors, accepting responsibility for coordinating maintenance for a section. These directors report to Chris Adams, the maintenance coordinator.

Every fall, to prepare for the coming season's influx of hikers, the association hosts a three-day base camp on each section.

Early Friday morning, Oct. 21, Dalene Ketcher and I arrived at Redding Campground on the Mulberry River, joining 24 other volunteers to work at the Ozark Highlands Trail West base camp.

Hot mug of freshly brewed coffee in hand, we greeted old friends from past work trips and exchanged introductions with new friends. We then joined the line forming for Steven Parker's infamous "Bodacious Boil in Bag Breakfast Burrito."

Preparing enough calories to fuel this many hearty appetites for the work involved with maintaining trails can be daunting. As a former maintenance coordinator responsible for a number of earlier base camps, Parker created this simple, tasty three-step recipe:

1) Pour eggs into a freezer grade zip-closure bag, along with onion, peppers, cheese, crispy bacon and whatever else is on the table.

2) Squeeze the air out of the bag, then seal and drop the bag into boiling water for 13 minutes.

3) Wrap the concoction in a large burrito and add salsa.

Voila! A hearty, healthy meal with no cleanup required.

With their bellies filled, Adams gathered the group around his handy whiteboard to instruct them on safety and their assigned project for the day. He had written the names of each volunteer on the board, the section of trail they were to work, and the type of work they would be performing.

Following this, he directed everyone to a pair of utility trailers owned by the association that were packed with maintenance equipment. He and Miles Jandrasevic, maintenance director for Ozark Highlands Trail West, handed out tools and safety gear.

This was Adams' first base camp as maintenance coordinator. His experiences at many earlier work trips — plus tweaks he had added of his own — resulted in a very impressive, well-organized event. Parker was there to help if needed, but Adams was in total command.

Hikers are fortunate someone has always stepped up to fill the role of maintenance coordinator. It is a physically demanding and time-consuming post. (I speak from experience, having held it seven years.) Hopefully, there will always be someone who will continue to carry the torch.

LET THE FUN BEGIN

Dalene and I were teamed with our friends Bob and Dana Cable to clear 3 ½ miles of trail from Potato Knob to Ragtown Road. This scenic section of trail crosses a deep hollow carved through the mountains by Spirits Creek. My late wife, Dawna, and I adopted this section in the 1990s and I have maintained it ever since.

Ernst came up with the idea of dividing the entire trail into 2- to 4-mile sections for volunteers to "adopt." He knew from experience that if trails are not worked regularly, Mother Nature erases the path. He believed if someone put their name on a stretch of trail, they were more likely to keep it in hikable condition.

We enjoyed the relaxing drive through the Ozarks on White Rock Mountain Road to the Ragtown Road Trailhead. Having maintained this section for some 30 years, I was certain there would be downed trees requiring a chainsaw. There would also be dense undergrowth of weeds, saplings and Devil's Walking Sticks crowding the pathway that would need clearing.

As the only member of our group chainsaw certified by the U.S. Forest Service, I accepted the designated sawyer assignment. Dana chose the job of lopping small overhanging limbs, while Dalene and Bob would each be clearing the undergrowth using a tool that had earned the nickname of "Rambo." This is a Stihl gas-powered trimmer with bike-handlebar controls, tap-and-go automatic string feeder, plus a 200-mm/7.9-inch steel WoodCut blade. Like Stallone's character in the movies, this Rambo could handle anything the bad guys, in this case Mother Nature, threw at it, from dense weeds to inch-thick saplings and limbs.

Leaving my truck at the trailhead and with chainsaw slung over my shoulder, I trekked westward down the mountain. The others drove to the opposite end of the section, Potato Knob, to begin working eastward. Meeting in the middle, we would exchange vehicle keys and regroup at Ragtown Road post-work for a well-deserved, cold beer.

Anyone who could believe foot traffic alone would be enough to keep a hiking trail open must not have hiked in Arkansas. Even though I had worked this 3 ½ miles of trail six months earlier, I had to fire up my chainsaw more than 20 times to clear limbs and trees. Two of these were downed trees with dense branches and thick trunks. They had fallen across the trail, totally blocking the way, forcing hikers to blaze their own path around.

This was not an experience I wanted visitors to tell their friends about the Ozark Highlands Trail.

Over the years, I have had people ask why I volunteer my time to clear hiking and bicycling trails.

I do it for the moments like when Dalene and I met Travis Bard, from Joplin, Mo., on Day 2 of the base camp. It was his 10-year-old grandson Owen's first overnight backpacking trip. My reward was the look on the young man's face when he emerged from the weedy overgrown section we had not yet worked and began treading our freshly cleared trail. A smile crept across his face, and he flashed a boyish grin back to Bard.

We had helped alter his entire perspective of this special memory he was creating with his granddad.

Such encounters are a part of why I volunteer. But the main reason I work the trails? "Somebody has to do it."

BACK AT CAMP

Returning to camp, we joined the other volunteers around a blazing campfire to share our day's experiences, discuss future hiking plans and feast on delicious brisket provided by the club.

Our numbers grew as the evening progressed, with more volunteers arriving after completing their workaday jobs and anxious to do their part clearing trail.

Over the next two days of work, the West Ozark Highlands Trail base camp crew peaked at 38 volunteers. Altogether, 463 hours of volunteer labor were spent weeding, clearing downed trees and bench-cutting walking paths washed away after years of rain runoff and foot traffic.

On other weekends in October, 15 volunteers attended Adams and Sean Prewitt's East Ozark Highlands Trail base camp for 262 hours of trail-related work. Twelve hardy volunteers participated at Adams and Jake Anderson's North Ozark Highlands Trail base camp, contributing 171 hours of labor.

Many hikers are not aware of the hard labor required to keep the trail open. While working on my section, I met a hiker from Peoria, Ill., who regularly travels to Arkansas to hike the Ozark highlands. I asked him who he thought clears the trail. He replied, "The Forest Service workers maintain it."

Nope, the Ozark Highlands Trail Association has been on record with the Forest Service as responsible for the construction — and maintenance — of the trail for over 41 years. However, the Ozark Highlands Trail Association is just a name. I and anyone who hikes the trail are responsible for maintaining the Ozark Highlands Trail.

Tim Ernst said it best, "We need people to hike it and hikers to maintain it."

For information about joining the Trail Association village, visit ozarkhighlandstrail.com.

Bob Robinson of Fort Smith is the author of "Bicycling Guide to the Mississippi River Trail," "Bicycling Guide to Route 66" and "Bicycling Guide to the Lake Michigan Trail."









