Avett Brothers, Turnpike Troubadours to co-headline Feb. 24 concert at North Little Rock's Simmons Bank Arena

Country band The Turnpike Troubadours and the Avett Brothers will co-headline a concert at 6:50 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, at North Little Rock's Simmons Bank Arena. The Wood Brothers open the show.

Tickets — $39.50-$125 (plus service charges, with a limit of eight tickets per household) — go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, via the arena box office and Ticketmaster.com.

The concert was among a slate of performances announced Monday. Others included independent pop singer/songwriter on Ben Rector April 27 at Little Rock's Robinson Center Performance Hall, as well as country singer/songwriter Koe Wetzel on May 13 at Little Rock’s First Security Amphitheater.