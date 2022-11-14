Washington County marriage licenses

Washington County
Nov. 3
Carlos Guillermo Gallegos, 31, and Andreea Silvia Banut, 33, both of Fayetteville
Tyler Cole Kelly, 23, and Abby Taylor Atkinson, 23, both of Pflugerville, Texas
James Daniel Kidd, 24, and Anniston Lee Jones, 23, both of Tontitown
Winton Lomot, 46, and Edna Clement, 46, both of Springdale
Bernando Martinez Guardado, 69, and Malena Aceituno, 69, both of Springdale
Kenneth Zackary Reed, 28, and Samantha Jo Patton, 34, both of Fayetteville
Miles Christian Thibodeaux, 24, and Karen Nakayama, 24, both of Fayetteville
Dennis Hugo Williams Jr., 41, and Mary Elizabeth Landerville, 38, both of Gentry
Nov. 4
Joel Matthew Blevins, 24, and Alizia Nicole Gill-Fetty, 25, both of Prairie Grove
Tobo Bosin, 40, and Sallynn Jelon, 40, both of Springdale
Stephen Daniel Cornwell, 36, and Victoria Robin Arrington, 28, both of West Fork
Bernardo Diaz-Quintana, 36, Springdale, and Chasitie Autem Garcia, 29, both of Fayetteville
Patrick Byrd Frizzell, 46, and Sarah Elizabeth Watson, 46, both of Springdale
Jeremy Tyler Jacobs, 27, and Brianna Marie Sosebee, 29, both of Springdale
Jonathan Lee Kitchen, 34, and Alexa Lee Johnson, 33, both of Rogers
Charlemagne Lino Korab, 43, and Veppann Kon, 42, both of Springdale2
Jimmy Lee Martin, 48, and Tonya Renee Zarlingo, 43, both of Springdale
Nichita Paladi, 24, and Heather Lee Ann Young, 23, both of Fayetteville
Jeffrey Michael Paul, 33, and Breckin Layne Lippoldt, 28, both of Fayetteville
Deric Channing Stubbs, 38, and Kelly Ann Medlin, 37, both of Fayetteville
Oscar Vela, 44, and Amber Dawn Stand, 37, both of Springdale
Brent Layton Walker, 65, and Diane Lynn Silvey-Byram, 65, both of Springdale
Nov. 7
David Byron Buchanan, 26, and Taylor Anne Jones, 26, both of Prairie Grove
Blake Andrew Davis, 28, and Addie Rose Kirkland, 26, both of Springdale
Mario Eleiseo Mojica Carpio, 38, and Rina Elizabeth Sandoval, 39, both of Springdale
Jaymie Spears, 29, and Lauren Marie Zimmerman, 27, both of Fayetteville
Ricky Joseph Robert Wirt, 29, and Miracle Kristine Loniak, 28, both of Fayetteville
Nov. 8
Larry Erman Clemons, 73, and Aleta Joy Gray, 67, both of Fayetteville
Dakota Garrett Meineke, 26, and Hannah Margaret Ross, 26, both of Fayetteville
Ricardo Quiroz, 38, and Vicky Yansi Gutierrez Ventura, 40, both of Springdale
Nov. 9
Theodore Henri Beckley, 45, and Marian Jane Fredette, 44, both of Prairie Grove
Harold Wayne Bowen, 77, Springdale, and Sharene Georgette Jordon, 70, both of West Fork
Nolan Clemens Foster, 28, and Matilda Karolina Evelina Westin Bergh, 25, both of Fayetteville
Bartholomew Reed Orr, 23, Prairie Grove, and Kaden Michael Selph, 26, West Fork
Ryan Jackson Walls, 38, and Heather Nichole Troxler, 32, both of Prairie Grove
Kurt Alexander Ward, 27, and Andrea Rose Sennett, 24, both of Fayetteville
Michael Scott Yawn, 28, and Camille Joan Shepherd, 29, both of Fayetteville