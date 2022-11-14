Washington County restaurant inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Oct. 31

Firehouse Subs

2612 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Suite 4, Fayetteville

Critical violations: The back prep area handwash sink was out of paper towels.

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program.

Jim's Razorback Pizza

128 S. Southwinds, No. 13, Farmington

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: The clear self-service ice chute in the soda dispenser has a black buildup on the upper portion.

La Sirenita

505 Thomas Blvd., Springdale

Critical violations: Observed multiple food items in refrigerator lack a date marking.

Noncritical violations: Observed no food safety training for managers has been taken by the manager.

Mandalay Fusion

8 Brown St., Farmington

Critical violations: A toddler-age child was in the food preparation area.

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. Outside dry storage has moderate hole in door.

Morano's

2179 W. Martin Luther King Jr., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Handwash sink being used to clean kitchen equipment.

Noncritical violations: Menu included consumer advisory, but did not have asterisk to indicate affected menu items. Single-use items in box in original package being stored on floor.

Pattaya Thai Sushi Restaurant

1210 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: Observed cut raw animal flesh stored above buckets of sauces.

Noncritical violations: Observed no food safety training for managers has been taken.

Slim Chickens

1855 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Macaroni and cheese in hot holding at 94 degrees.

Noncritical violations: Scoops for pickles and mushrooms were being held in food. Posted permit is expired as of 7/23/22.

Typhoon

2612 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: There was a pitcher in the handwashing sink. There is a buildup of dust on the vents over food preparation areas.

Nov. 1

Arkansas Farmhouse Fraternity Chapter

348 N. Arkansas Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Permit is expired as of 10/31/2020.

Butterfield Trail Village Convocation Center Bistro

1923 E. Joyce Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: A small section of floor covering around drain and three areas of floor coving lack securing.

Casey's General Store

1037 Henri De Tonti Blvd., Tontitown

Critical violations: Observed the hot holding gravy is held hot at 115 degrees in hot holding well, 125 degrees in the hot holding unit for grab-and-go service.

Noncritical violations: None

Elite Catering

3582 Arkansas 112 North, Suite 2, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. Permit expired 05/30/2022.

Eureka Pizza

1503 S. Thompson St., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Ceiling around ventilation tile is not clean. Current retail food permit is not posted.

Fairfield Inn

1043 Rieff St., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Observed no food safety training for manager has been taken.

Just Like Home Childcare - West

3395 W. Mount Comfort Road, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Raw shell eggs were being stored on a shelf above cheese, guacamole, coleslaw and veggies. The sanitizer level in the dish machine was at 0 ppm. One spray bottle of unidentified liquid did not have a label.

Noncritical violations: Facility could not produce certified food manager certificate.

Mamaka Bowls

495 W. Prairie St., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Containers of silk and coconut milk internal temperatures are 50 and 52 degrees stored in refrigerator.

Noncritical violations: Unable to verify an employee has attained food protection manager certification. Two glass garage doors are open to food preparation area. A banana was sliced through the skin without rinsing prior.

Maxine's Tap Room

107 N. Block Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Handwash sink lacks signage. Posted permit is expired as of 1/31/22.

Queen Beans Espresso

3570 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Unable to verify food protection manager certified employee.

Silkroad The Restaurant

2576 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: Observed sliced tomatoes on the counter at 50 degrees.

Noncritical violations: Observed no food safety training for managers has been completed. Observed raw animal flesh stored above chopped green onions and other vegetables.

Washington Regional Medical Center

3215 N. Northhills Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Two bottles of employee prescription medication were in the food prep area. One jar of powdered drink base in the coffee shop portion was not labeled.

Xuma Kitchens

25 E. Center St., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Back handwash sink has no hot water. Dish machine was at 0 ppm chlorine.

Noncritical violations: Consumer advisory is present, but there is no asterisk by the affected food items. Permit expired 08/30/2022.

Nov. 2

Alpha Chi Omega Kitchen

722 W. Maple St., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Clean up protocols for a bodily fluid release event in retail food establishment not in place. A maximum registering thermometer for dish machines or temperature color changing test strips for dish machines was not available.

Alpha Omega Chapter Of Delta Gamma

625 W. Maple Street, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Raw shell eggs over ready-to-eat food in walk-in refrigerator.

Noncritical violations: None

Alpha Omicron Pi

712 W. Maple St., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Food permit is expired as of 5/31/22.

Dollar General

468 N. Main Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Front entrance doors are open. Bagged chip display bottom box is on the floor. Outside garbage receptacle lacks a drain plug installed.

Fujisan Sushi (Inside Sam's Club)

3081 Arkansas 112 North, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Of two batches of sushi rice, one batch of rice at 121 degrees was not marked with the time removed and time to discard.

Harps - Deli/Bakery

1308 N. Thompson St., Springdale

Critical violations: Observed several sliced meat wedges with a discard date of 10/30 still in the cooler for slicing.

Noncritical violations: None

Hugo's Restaurant

25 1/2 N. Block Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Kitchen staff put on gloves without washing hands.

Noncritical violations: Two prewrapped chunks of meat were being thawed in a bucket of water at room temperature.

Loafin Joe's - Mobile

201 W. Mountain St., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Permit expired 07/31/2022 due to pending sale.

Marco's Pizza

3637 S. Old Missouri Road, Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: At time of the inspection, concentration of sanitizer solution (quaternary ammonia) in three-compartment sink is 0 ppm. Back door is open. Food employee lacks hair protection. Small prep table door lacks repair (rubber seal). Retail food permit is not posted.

Sonic

186 N. Cato Springs Road, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Outside garbage and waste oil receptacle lids are open. Posted retail food permit expired 4/30/2022.

Vetro 1925

17 E. Center St., Fayetteville

Critical violations: A rack of dishes was resting over the handwash sink.

Noncritical violations: A bottle of vinegar water and spice shakers were not labeled. Some scallop containers were being reused for other food items. Beverage tubing lacks separation from the ice well in the bar area.

Nov. 3

Kraken Killer Seafood

2576 W. Sunset Ave., Suite E, Springdale

Critical violations: Observed sausages at 50 degrees, cold holding unit holding sausage at 50 degrees.

Noncritical violations: Observed no food safety training for managers has been taken.

Punjabi Kitchen

2576 W. Sunset Ave., Suite C, Springdale

Critical violations: Observed the can opener knife has food residues on the surface.

Noncritical violations: None

StayFast/ Mojo's Pints & Pies

2630 E. Citizens Drive, Suite A & B, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Food employee is drinking from an uncovered drink cup while stirring a pot of liquid on the cook top in the food preparation area. Bar handwashing sink lacks hand cleanser available. Made on-site marinara sauce internal temperature is 100 degrees stored in hot holding unit. Five spray bottles of liquid cleanser located near the handwashing sink in food preparation area lack labeling.

Noncritical violations: An employee lacks food protection manager certification. There are two glass bottles of liquid located inside the ice used for customer's drink cups. Food employee lacks a beard restraint. Food employee is wearing a bracelet. Several bungee cords are stretched on across the front of the walk-in refrigerator storage shelving for cheese.

Nov. 4

Asbell Elementary

1500 N. Sang Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: No paper towels at handwash station near three-compartment sink.

Noncritical violations: None

Fridha's Mexican Kitchen & Mezcal

405 E. Emma Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: In walk-in cooler, containers with raw meat are stored above packaged ready-to-eat food (cheese). Spray bottle with chemical product does not have label (glass cleaner).

Noncritical violations: During the inspection it was identified that the facility does not have at least one employee with supervisory responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service who has obtained certification as a certified food protection manager as now required by 2-102.12 of the rules pertaining to retail food establishment. There is not verifiable document about employee being informed about their responsibility to report health issues. Observed no signage or written procedures for cleanup of bodily fluid release events. Frozen meat is thawing at room temperature. Bulk container with food items does not have a label. Back door is open in front of food prep area. Test strips are not available.

Horn Farms And Country Kitchen

12227 Brush Creek Road, Springdale

Critical violations: Lacks hand soap.

Noncritical violations: None

Khana Indian Grill

2101 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Chemical sanitizers being stored above and next to single service items.

Noncritical violations: Chlorine test strips not available.

Nins Place

1303 S. Thompson St., Springdale

Critical violations: Ziploc bag with raw pork is stored above a cooked chicken in a plastic bag.

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

Oct. 31 --El Cerro Grande Mexican Grill, 1545 W. 15th St., Suite 4, Fayetteville; JB Hunt Park, 1955 Fleming, Springdale; Randall Tyson Softball Concession, 4303 Watkins Ave., Springdale

Nov. 1 -- Island Spot Market, 503 Holcomb St., Apt. C, Springdale; Paradise Valley Athletic Club, 3728 Old Missouri Road, Fayetteville; Tables And Ale, 102 N. Block Ave., Fayetteville; The Goddard School, 3916 N. Bellafont Blvd., Fayetteville; Vitamin Cottage Natural Food Markets, 4116 N. College Ave., Fayetteville;

Nov. 2 -- Greenland Senior Activity Center, 170 N. Letitia Ave., Greenland; Harp's - Food Store, 1308 N. Thompson St., Springdale; Loafin Joe's, 201 W. Mountain St., Fayetteville; North Street Head Start, 764 W. North St., Fayetteville; Stuff Your Spud, 4201 N. Shiloh Drive, Suite 1685, Fayetteville

Nov. 3 -- Fast Trax 10, 248 W. Bowen Blvd., Goshen; Prism Education Center, 2855 E. Joyce Blvd., Fayetteville

Nov. 4 -- Taqueria Guanajuato, 812 N. Thompson St., Suite 6, Springdale