Wizards remain hot with victory over Grizzlies

WASHINGTON -- Kristaps Porzingis scored 25 points and Deni Avdija added 21 to lead the Washington Wizards to their fourth consecutive victory, 102-92 over the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday night.

The Wizards swept a weekend back-to-back against Utah and Memphis, two of the Western Conference's top teams in the early going this season. Washington did that without Bradley Beal, who is still getting back into playing shape after going through health and safety protocols.

Memphis was missing key players as well, with Ja Morant out because of left ankle soreness and Desmond Bane unavailable because of right toe soreness.

"That was a point of emphasis for us, that even though they have a couple guys out, this is one of those games you have to be careful," Wizards Coach Wes Unseld Jr. said. "They're going to play free and easy, they're going to play physical. They're going to play hard -- guys who get more opportunities."

Dillon Brooks scored 19 points for the Grizzlies. Steven Adams contributed 12 points and 10 rebounds.

"I'm proud of the way the guys fought," Memphis Coach Taylor Jenkins said. "The Wizards had an answer for everything we had tonight."

Kyle Kuzma had nine points and 11 rebounds for Washington, which went on an 11-2 run near the end of the third quarter to extend what had been a one-point lead. The Wizards led 85-78 in the fourth when Will Barton dunked to push the advantage to nine. That was the start of an 11-4 spurt.

The Wizards and Grizzlies split two games a week apart. Memphis won 103-97 at home the previous Sunday with Bane and Morant combining for 51 points. That was Washington's last game before the beginning of this winning streak.

TIMBERWOLVES 129,

CAVALIERS 124

CLEVELAND -- D'Angelo Russell had season highs of 30 points and 12 assists, Karl-Anthony Towns scored 29 points, and Minnesota held off short-handed Cleveland.

All-Star point guard Darius Garland scored 27 of his NBA season-high 51 points -- and made six of his career-best 10 3-pointers -- in the fourth quarter for the Cavaliers, who trailed 99-75 late in the third.

Garland's point total surpassed the previous season high set by Ja Morant, who had 49 points for Memphis against Houston on Oct. 21.

Garland, whose 51 points were also a career best, made two free throws with 8.3 seconds left to pull Cleveland within 126-124, but Russell made it 127-124 from the foul line. Kevin Love threw away the subsequent inbounds pass and Taurean Prince made two free throws to lock up the win.

NUGGETS 126, BULLS 103

CHICAGO -- Michael Porter Jr. scored a season-high 31 points and Nikola Jokic had 14 assists as Denver cruised past Chicago.

Porter made 11 of 16 shots, including six from three-point range, as the Nuggets won for the fifth time in their last six games.

Zach LaVine scored 21 points to lead the Bulls, who have lost four of five.

The Nuggets, who entered the game leading the NBA in field goal shooting (49.7%) and three-point percentage (41.9%), made 48 of 80 shots (60%) from the floor and 13 of 27 (48.1%) behind the arc.

Jamal Murray scored 23 points for Denver. Jokic tied his season high in assists despite playing only 27 minutes and sitting the entire fourth quarter.

SIXERS 105,

JAZZ 98

PHILADELPHIA -- Joel Embiid scored a career-high 59 points, had 11 rebounds and 8 assists to carry Philadelphia to a victory over Utah.

Embiid also blocked seven shots and has clearly rounded back into form over the last week after recovering from an illness. The reigning NBA scoring champion dropped 42 points a night earlier in a win against Atlanta.

Malik Beasley scored 18 points for the Jazz.

With the Sixers up 101-98 and 1:19 left, Embiid blocked Collin Sexton's driving layup and then the All-Center came right down and hit a little jumper that sealed the victory.

THUNDER 145, KNICKS 135

NEW YORK -- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 37 points, Josh Giddey had a triple-double and Oklahoma City shot a season-high 62.5% from the floor in a victory over New York.

Giddey had 24 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds for the Thunder, who picked up their fifth consecutive victory at Madison Square Garden. Giddey joined Wilt Chamberlain (1968) as the only other player in NBA history to record triple-doubles during their first two games at MSG.

Lu Dort also had 24 points for Oklahoma City and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl added 17.

Six Knicks scored 10 or more points, led by Cam Reddish, who had a season-high 26 points. Julius Randle had 25 and Immanuel Quickley chipped in 24.

New York Knicks forward Obi Toppin (1) reacts after losing the ball to Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)



Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) attempts to guard New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)



New York Knicks center Isaiah Hartenstein (55) slam dunks during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

