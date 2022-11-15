30 more defendants arraigned in central Arkansas drug trafficking operation

In two marathon court sessions Monday, U.S. Magistrate Judge Joe Volpe arraigned an additional 30 defendants named in indictments handed down from a multi-agency investigation headed by the FBI and DEA into drug trafficking and gang violence in Central Arkansas.

The 30 defendants were part of a group of 80 people indicted in the operation on numerous drug trafficking and weapons possession charges.

On Friday, using two courtrooms, Volpe arraigned 21 defendants, all of whom were released on bond. U.S. prosecutors opposed bond for all but one of Monday's defendants, resulting in a scramble for a limited number of courtroom openings before the Thanksgiving holiday.

The FBI investigation resulted in indictments against members and associates of two rival street gangs that operate in and around Pine Bluff and Little Rock -- Every Body Killas, also known as EBK, and the Lodi Murder Mobb -- that are believed to be responsible for large-scale drug trafficking and numerous acts of violence. A total of 35 people were indicted as part of the investigation into EBK and 26 indictments resulted from the Lodi Murder Mobb investigation. The DEA investigation resulted in another 19 indictments.

On Monday, 17 EBK associates were arraigned along with 10 Lodi Murder Mobb associates and an additional three people arrested as part of a related DEA investigation. Two defendants, Deandre "Gamble" Gates of Pine Bluff and Donnell Lakeith Reed of Alexander, were named in both FBI indictments and are listed below with the EBK and Lodi Murder Mobb defendants along with the charges contained in each indictment.

Volpe, after taking roll and advising the defendants of their rights, informed all defendants of their initial trial dates of Dec. 19, set before U.S. District Judges James M. Moody Jr., Kristine G. Baker and Lee Rudofsky. Noting that prosecutors were opposing bond for all but one defendant, Volpe advised them all to take their one shot at making bond seriously.

"This is currently set for trial next month but the chances of it actually going to trial next month are pretty low," he said. "Likely it will be two or three years before your case goes to trial."

The 15 EBK indictment defendants arraigned Monday and the charges they face are:

• Dewayne "Wolf" Baker, 50, Helena-West Helena, conspiracy to distribute cocaine and use of a communications facility in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

• Broderick "Money" Chunn, 40, Little Rock, conspiracy to distribute cocaine, two counts of possession of cocaine and marijuana with intent to distribute, felon in possession of ammunition and use of a communications facility in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

• L.C. Davis, 73, Pine Bluff, conspiracy to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, felon in possession of firearms and use of a communications facility in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

• Eric Evett, 54, Little Rock, conspiracy to distribute cocaine and cocaine base and use of a communications facility in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

• Darius "Lil D" Furlow, 27, Blytheville, conspiracy to distribute marijuana and use of a communications facility in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

• Jeremy "JG" Green, 36, Mabelvale, conspiracy to distribute marijuana, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and use of a communications facility in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

• Freddie "Bankroll Freddie" Gladney III, 28, Jonesboro, conspiracy to distribute cocaine and marijuana, two counts of possession with intent to distribute marijuana, two counts of possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, three counts of aiding and abetting false statements to purchase a firearm and possession of a machine gun in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

• Edward House II, 27, Little Rock, conspiracy to distribute marijuana, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and felon in possession of ammunition.

• Aaron "A-Nick" Nichols, 32, Stuttgart, conspiracy to distribute marijuana, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, felon in possession of a firearm and use of a communications facility in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

• Kajarvis "Flute" O'Neal, 31, Helena-West Helena, conspiracy to distribute marijuana and use of a communications facility in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

• Timothy "Big Baby" Parker, 55, Little Rock, conspiracy to distribute cocaine and cocaine base, possession of cocaine and marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, felon in possession of a weapon and use of a communications facility in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

• Antonio "Sam" Rattler, 39, Helena-West Helena, conspiracy to distribute cocaine, crack cocaine and marijuana and use of a communications facility in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

• Donald "Big T" Teague, 52, Little Rock, conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and marijuana and use of a communications facility in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

• Kiminiski Teague, 49, Brinkley, conspiracy to distribute marijuana and use of a communications facility in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

• Michael Williams, 36, North Little Rock, conspiracy to distribute marijuana and use of a communications facility in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

The 10 Lodi Murder Mobb indictment defendants are among 26 individuals named in that indictment. The charges they face are:

• Timothy "Eside" Akins, 33, Pine Bluff, conspiracy to distribute cocaine and marijuana and use of a communications facility in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

• Dewarren "D Rose" Holmes, 28, Maumelle, conspiracy to distribute marijuana and use of a communications facility in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

• Cavin "Kelbo" Johnson, 43, Little Rock, conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, distribution of fentanyl and use of a communications facility in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

• Erric "Rook" Racy, 47, Little Rock, conspiracy to distribute marijuana, felon in possession of a firearm and use of a communications facility in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

• Alfred Leotis Rogers, 63, Little Rock, conspiracy to distribute marijuana and use of a communications facility in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

• Anthony "Ant" Rogers, 48, Pine Bluff, conspiracy to distribute cocaine and methamphetamine, possession of fentanyl with intent to deliver, attempted distribution of marijuana, distribution of marijuana and use of a communications facility in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

• Matthew Roth, 33, Pine Bluff, conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and use of a communications facility in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

• Kenny "Kenny Loc" Thomas, 42, Pine Bluff, conspiracy to distribute marijuana and use of a communications facility in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Two defendants, Gates and Reed, were arraigned on charges from both the EBK indictment and the Lodi Murder Mobb indictment. Gates is facing charges of conspiracy to distribute marijuana, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and use of a communications facility in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, while Reed is facing charges of conspiracy to distribute marijuana, distribution of fentanyl, distribution of marijuana and use of a communications facility in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Of the 18 defendants listed in the DEA indictment, four were arraigned Monday. Those defendants and the charges they face are:

• Charles Tyrone Robinson, 42, conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, conspiracy to distribute cocaine and use of a communications facility in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

• Arnold Turner, 53, Pine Bluff, conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and use of a communications facility in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

• Ricky Manning, 31, Pine Bluff, conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and use of a communications facility in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

• Jason McDonald, 37, Dumas, conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, five counts of methamphetamine distribution, distribution of fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking conspiracy.

A final defendant who was named in a standalone indictment that came out of the DEA investigation was also arraigned Monday. Joseph Riggins Jr., 32, Little Rock, was arraigned on five counts of fentanyl distribution, two counts of distribution of heroin, one count of attempted distribution of heroin and one count of distribution of a counterfeit controlled substance.

There are 30 defendants still awaiting arraignment on the indictments.