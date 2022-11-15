Alabama native rising star at UAPB

Maori Davenport sold her car to come to the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff.

The 6-foot-4-inch center and Alabama native transferred from the University of Georgia this year after she bonded with Lady Lions Coach Dawn Thornton and her staff.

"UAPB is a small HBCU campus," Davenport, a Power 5 junior, said.

"It's probably less than 5,000 students and as time goes by you get to know everyone. That could be a good or bad thing."

Her future looks bright at UAPB.

Davenport recently signed a $25,000 name-image-likeness deal with Hoop Gang Apparel, the largest HBCU female NIL deal in history.

The clothing line launches online in December.

"This gives me an opportunity to create apparel," Davenport, who began her college career at Rutgers, said. "I'm using my personal logo as well as theirs. The crop top is my theme. I like to wear those kind of things."

Currently, Davenport is also working at Pizza Hut while trying to take the Lady Lions to their first victory.

The Lady Lions host Philander Smith College tonight at 6 at H.O. Clemmons Arena.

Davenport, a five-star recruit, was a 2018 Team USA Gold Medalist.

That summer, she guided Team USA to the FIBA American U18 Championship in Mexico City. She earned all-tournament honors.

In Troy, Ala., she was a state record holder for blocks (19) and for rebounds (25) and a state championship finalist at Charles Henderson High School.

So far, this year at UAPB, Davenport has 9.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists, and she's hitting 41.7% of her field goal attempts.

While balancing basketball and now her Hoop Gang deal, Davenport also finds time to work while scheduling in time for studying.

How does she balance all of it? Davenport said she even wonders the same thing.

"I'm impressed myself because it is a challenge," she said. "Initially I was not doing as well balancing everything.

The coaching staff has helped me a lot learning to balance my day out and get the important stuff done."

Thornton has a mission this year not to not only win games but to highlight the culture of an HBCU.

Davenport said she was wowed by the first Lady Lions game against the University of Arkansas Razorbacks last week.

The Lady Lions lost 70-50, but the atmosphere with the band, the crowd roaring and a pre-game light show inspired Davenport and her teammates.

Davenport said she and her teammates have been practicing well together considering they have never played together.

"We get a lot of information thrown at us," she said. "We don't have several days to get ready for games.

We watch film and we take in the information and we have to take that and use it on the court.

We have to change course sometimes in the middle of the game."

This past weekend, the Lady Lions were off. But Davenport said she watched film, got an extra workout in and also studied her books.

She is majoring in general studies but hopes to earn a graduate degree in business.

"I have an amazing opportunity to exercise my image likeness in a positive fashion," Davenport said.

"I hope when it is said and done, I leave a positive impact on Pine Bluff and HCBUs."