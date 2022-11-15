At-large Little Rock city director proposes three measures on police spending, including increased pay for recruits

An at-large Little Rock city director has put forward three resolutions for consideration at today's Board of Directors' meeting, to increase the starting pay of a police officer, purchase new patrol cars and build a new evidence facility.

City Director Dean Kumpuris will need at least seven other votes besides his among the nine other elected city directors on the board to add the items to the agenda.

All three resolutions cite an outside firm's analysis of the Little Rock Police Department.

Last year, the city contracted with the Center for Public Safety Management to have officials conduct the analysis in exchange for $87,500. An official from the firm presented top-line findings and recommendations at an Oct. 11 city board meeting.

The first resolution would direct the city manager when presenting the budget alongside the mayor to provide an "expense analysis" that reflects a starting salary for police recruits commensurate with that of recruits seeking to become an Arkansas State Police trooper, without factoring in any other city incentives.

Additionally, the resolution says the city manager must put forward a proposed budget that meets the requirement no fewer than seven calendar days before a budget discussion that could result in the approval of the budget.

The other two resolutions lay out the same time restriction on the city manager with regard to their respective goals.

The starting salary of a Little Rock police recruit is $44,636.80, according to the resolution, compared to $54,000 for a State Police recruit.

Citing the Center for Public Safety Management's report, which said police vehicles in use in Little Rock had high mileage or needed repairs, making new vehicles necessary, the second resolution says any budget presentation must provide an expense analysis regarding the costs to purchase 50 new police vehicles every year from 2023 through 2025.

The third resolution directs the city manager to provide an expense analysis and identify recommended funding sources "to construct appropriate, secure, and refrigerated property and storage facilities for the Little Rock Police Department to be completed during and opened during 2023."

The Center for Public Safety Management report noted that the current property and evidence facility is located underneath the municipal courthouse at 600 W. Markham St., with items from homicide investigations stored at an airport hangar and vehicles connected to crimes kept at the city's impound yard.

The report called the main evidence facility's condition "terrible" and said the space was "completely inadequate" for the department's needs.

Little Rock voters recently approved a millage extension and bond issue that will fund construction of a new municipal court building. The new facility is expected to be built near the location of the present-day courthouse on Markham Street.

When asked about Kumpuris' resolutions on Monday, Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr.'s spokesman Aaron Sadler wrote in an email that "the Mayor supported and the City Board allocated $1.6 million for a new evidence facility in a budget amendment enacted on Oct. 3. Likewise, the Mayor favors increasing the number of police vehicles and providing additional money for police salaries as the budget allows."

He added that Scott supports an ordinance the board will consider today to pursue short-term financing of $7.4 million to purchase 103 new police vehicles.

"We continue to evaluate the budgetary impacts of Director Kumpuris's proposals," Sadler wrote.