Barnum bedazzles

FAYETTEVILLE-- Erynn Barnum scored a career-high 27 points and the University of Arkansas women's basketball team held off Tulsa 79-70 on Monday night at Walton Arena.

Barnum's record points came just days after posting her previous high of 19 against Central Arkansas. She scored 20 from the floor and went 7-of-12 from the free-throw line.

"This is a kid that now in our program for her fifth year, she gets it," Arkansas Coach Mike Neighbors said of Barnum. "She knows when her numbers called and she knows when she can dominate, and she did."

Fifteen of her points came in the second half to help fend off a fight from Tulsa, which hit 12 three-pointers in the game.

"I'm just trusting in myself," Barnum said. "The confidence my teammates, and my coach have in me plays a big role in my success. I'm just grateful for that."

Arkansas stormed out to a 24-15 advantage after the first quarter, scoring nine points off turnovers. Senior guard Makayla Daniels led the way with 10 of her 19 points scored during the period.

The Razorbacks held a 41-34 advantage at halftime.

Tulsa fought back behind the long ball, hitting four three-pointers during the third quarter. A triple from Temira Poindexter gave the Golden Hurricane their first lead of the game at 46-45, shortly after former Fayetteville High standout Maya Mayberry hit back-to-back threes.

Arkansas responded quickly with three-pointers from Maryam Dauda and Samara Spencer to grab a 51-46 lead. As a team, the Razorbacks shot 11-of-39 from beyond the arc on the night. The 39 attempts were the second-most ever in a single game in program history.

"They're a really good team, and they're really efficient." Razorback guard Rylee Langerman said. "So we knew that they would go on a run. Keeping our heads down and not letting it get to us or letting us get frazzled out there was really important. I think we did that very well."

The Razorbacks were able to maintain a lead throughout the remainder of the contest, shooting an efficient 53.8% from the floor during the fourth quarter. Barnum hit four shots during the final period to help stave off Tulsa's comeback bid.

"Tulsa played great," Neighbors said. "We knew they would, no surprise whatsoever. I know the team they've put together -- it's why we scheduled this game, when we scheduled this game, so that we would be extremely tested. We were, but really proud of our group of kids for weathering some runs, weathering some moments when we faced some adversity. We really made a lot of growth tonight."

Tulsa entered the game outrebounding opponents by 17.5, but Arkansas was plus-12 on the boards. Saylor Poffenbarger and Daniels had 10 and 9 rebounds, respectively, from guard positions.

"It's just a gut willingness and a race to the ball a lot of times," Neighbors said. "I'm glad that we're winning them. Our guards are doing an unbelievable job."

Arkansas kept its record unblemished heading into a Thursday night matchup against Kent State at Walton Arena.