Beebe man sentenced to 25 years in prison for producing child pornography

A Beebe man was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison Sunday afternoon for producing child pornography, according to a news release from the Office of the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Arkansas.

Police in Allen, Texas notified the Little Rock Police Department that they found messages between a man they were investigating in Texas and 30-year-old Joshua Sweat of Beebe in April 2019.

According to the release, Sweat said he was caring for a “little boy” each day and began sending nude images of the child to the Texas man. The child appeared to be 3 years old, authorities said.

Sweat told officers that he babysat locally and had access to small children. The release said he also admitted having “images of child sexual abuse on his phone that included children under the age of 10 engaging in oral and anal intercourse.”

Sweat confessed that he took photos of the victim and texted them to others.

He was indicted in May 2019 and pleaded guilty in May 2022.

Sweat was sentenced to a lifetime of supervised release following his imprisonment, too, according to the release.