Biden to press isolating Russia at G20

NUSA DUA, Indonesia -- President Joe Biden is set to cajole the world's largest economies to further isolate Russia diplomatically and economically over its invasion of Ukraine despite a souring global outlook that has tested other nations' resolve.

In meetings today at the Group of 20 summit in Indonesia, the U.S. leader is to continue a global tour pressing nations to stand up to Russia and in defense of Ukraine's sovereignty in both symbolic and substantive ways. The effort comes as global inflation and slowing economies have put new pressures on countries that imposed penalties on Russia for the nine-month war that has sent food and energy prices soaring.

A senior U.S. administration official, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss the summit discussions, said today that the summit's final communique will make clear that "most" of the nations condemn Russia's invasion in Ukraine, as well the toll it has taken on global food and energy supplies.

It remained to be seen how many nations would embrace the tough language or whether the document would refer to Russia's actions as a "war" -- a phrase Moscow has sought to avoid, despite the devastating losses sustained by its military.

U.S. officials have said Biden's trip has demonstrated that countries large and small are willing to condemn Russian aggression. Indonesian President Joko Widodo invited Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to virtually address the G20 summit. It comes days after Ukraine's foreign minister was invited to participate in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit in Cambodia, where it became the latest signatory to the group's treaty of amity and cooperation.

The summit schedule does not include a "family photo" of leaders, which would avoid a potentially awkward moment of interaction with the Russian representative, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. It remained to be seen how Biden and U.S. allies would react when Lavrov is recognized to speak during the summit's closed sessions. Some Europeans have discussed potentially walking out of the meeting in a display of protest of Russia's invasion.

U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan said no one in the U.S. delegation had plans to meet with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, often known as MBS, after Biden accused Saudi Arabia of siding with Russia by leading the OPEC+ cartel to cut oil production last month in a bid to sustain the elevated energy prices that Russia uses to fund its war in Ukraine.

It also was not clear whether anyone from the U.S. delegation would meet with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi or other leaders whose cooperation would be essential to securing a price cap on Russian oil to limit the profits Moscow uses to invest in its defense base.

INTERNATIONAL TENSIONS

Discord over Russia's war on Ukraine and festering tensions between the U.S. and China are proving to be ominous backdrops for world leaders gathering in Indonesia's tropical Bali island for a summit of the Group of 20 biggest economies starting Tuesday.

With recession looming as central banks fight decades-high inflation partly brought on by the war, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said that ending the conflict would be the "single best thing that we can do for the global economy."

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, writing in the newspaper The Telegraph, called Russia a "rogue state" and slammed its president, Vladimir Putin, for staying away.

"Leaders take responsibility. They show up. Yet, at the G20 summit in Indonesia this week, one seat will remain vacant," wrote Sunak, who took office last month. "The man who is responsible for so much bloodshed in Ukraine and economic strife around the world will not be there to face his peers. He won't even attempt to explain his actions."

Pressures have been mounting as Russian attacks destroy vital infrastructure in Ukraine, adding to miseries in damaged cities just as winter cold takes hold.

The G-20 meetings provide another opportunity for leaders to show unity in their support for Ukraine, discussions that "are inseparable from those on how we can strengthen our collective security," Sunak said.

In myriad ways, the war's repercussions have encompassed the globe as disruptions to grain shipments and energy supplies have pushed costs of living sharply higher.

Most vital for countries threatened with famine is whether Russia will agree to extend the U.N. Black Sea Grain Initiative, which is up for renewal on Saturday.

COVID CANCELLATIONS

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen said today he has covid-19 and is canceling his events at the Group of 20 meetings in Bali, just days after hosting many world leaders, including President Biden, for a summit in Phnom Penh.

In a posting on his Facebook page, the Cambodian leader said that he had tested positive for the coronavirus Monday night and the diagnosis had been confirmed by an Indonesian physician this morning. He said he was returning to Cambodia and was canceling his meetings at the G20 summit as well as the following APEC economic forum in Bangkok.

He said it was lucky that he arrived in Bali late Monday and was unable to join a dinner with French President Emmanuel Macron and other leaders.

The White House said Biden tested negative Tuesday morning and is not considered a close contact as defined by the U.S. CDC.

Cambodia was the host of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit that ended on Sunday, and Hun Sen met with many leaders who attended one-on-one.

In addition to Biden, guests included Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang and many others.

Information for this article was contributed by Seung Min Kim, Zeke Miller, Elaine Kurtenbach, Niniek Karmini, Adam Schreck and staff writers of The Associated Press.