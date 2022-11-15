Daisy Bates sculpture now available for viewing in River Market sculpture garden

A new statue has been added to the Vogel Schwartz Sculpture Garden in Little Rock, according to a news release from the city of Little Rock.

Civil rights activist, publisher and journalist Daisy Bates, who was a leading figure in the desegregation of Central High School, now has a sculpture representing her in the garden, the release said.

“The piece includes a bronze bust of Daisy Bates and a backing wall composed of natural blue stone that frames a picaresque view of the Arkansas River,” the release said.

The sculpture garden is located in Riverfront Park on the banks of the Arkansas River and houses more than 90 works of art from sculptors.