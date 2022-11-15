Employee at Riceland Foods dies in alleged accident

An employee at Riceland Foods died Wednesday after allegedly falling from what police described as an elevator that was not enclosed.

According to an incident report from the Jonesboro Police Department, officers said they responded to Riceland Foods at 216 S. Gee Street around 6:10 a.m. in reference to an “unresponsive male.”

The report said it appeared Stanley House, 64, of Jonesboro had fallen from a “man lift” and landed on a catwalk. An employee said he found House on the catwalk on the second floor of the building.

Reportedly, House regularly weighed trucks around the time he fell and was found. The employee told police several truck drivers contacted him about their trucks not being weighed and said they couldn’t find House.

Police said medics were contacted and the Criminal Investigation Division “took over the scene.”

According to Kevin McGilton, vice president of government affairs for Riceland Foods, investigators said foul play was not suspected.

“They believe that Mr. House just fell and succumbed to his injuries,” McGilton said Monday. “There’s evidence there that shows how the injury happened, and they just don't see any foul play at all.”

McGilton said the company made sure there were counselors and a chaplain available to employees.

He also said that, as far as he knew, the company had not yet made any modifications to its safety protocols following the incident.

“Our corporate safety officer will be reviewing everything about it and, if there is something that needs to be evaluated and changed, obviously we will do that, but everything is under review at this point,” McGilton said.

House had been with the company for 14 years, according to McGilton.

“We’re gonna miss him; he was a great member of our team,” he said.