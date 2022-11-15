Fayetteville Starbucks workers first in state to win union election

FAYETTEVILLE -- Workers at a local Starbucks became the first in Arkansas to win their union election, according to a Starbucks press release.

The store, located at Wedington and North Salem in Fayetteville, was the first Starbucks in the state to petition an election earlier this year in October.

On Monday, Nov. 14, National Labor Relations Board officials conducted an election at the store during which 11 out of 20 people voted yes, representing a majority of the votes cast, the release states.

The Fayetteville Starbucks also became the 261st location in the country to win a union election.

"This is an important step toward our goal of fair representation in the workplace. We are fighting for a true partnership between the baristas and the company. We hope that Starbucks will come to the bargaining table and hear what we have to say," said Dylan Hartsfield, a shift supervisor at the store.