First snowfall of the year had road crews preparing slushy roads

Some Northwest Arkansas residents saw snowfall Monday as of 5 p.m., and according to the latest forecast from the National Weather Service in Tulsa, Okla., much of the region was expected to see snow through the night.

The weather service issued a winter weather advisory for counties along the Arkansas-Oklahoma border from 3 p.m. to midnight. The forecast projected rain showers to transition into snow around 6 p.m. in Fayetteville and continue throughout the night.

The latest information showed the chance for ½-2 inches of possible accumulation. The temperature was expected to remain in the 30- to 35-degree range during the snow, which could create slushy roads.

Streets in Northwest Arkansas weren't expected to freeze overnight.

In Fort Smith, snow was likely, mainly before 9 p.m. with a low around 35. Snow accumulation of less than a half inch was possible, according to the weather service.

Temperatures were expected to dip into the mid-30s overnight, and roads could be icy on elevated surfaces.

In Benton County, road crews prepared to treat icy and snow-covered roads, said Melody Kwok, a county spokeswoman. Crews had the fast mover trucks loaded with the plows and ready to go as needed, Kwok said.

"We have notified all our crews that they are on standby tonight," she said. "We will likely have several crews come in early in the morning to load up and head out with the plows and salt and sand mixture."

Crews were to hit the county's bridges and intersections first to prepare for the morning commute. The salt brine treatment mixture was being prepped, Kwok said.

The machine was to be fully loaded with the mixture by Monday afternoon, she said.

Kwok said the rain before the wintry mix would prevent crews from treating the roads before the snow.

"If we do get a break in the rain, crews will be sent out tonight to hit the bridges and intersections before the snow comes in," Kwok said Monday. "With temperatures not expected to hit 32 degrees until early morning, we do not anticipate much of a freeze over."

The weather service had Benton County at the edge of the system, she said.

"If that shifts more to the west, we will be prepared to see more slick spots and snow," Kwok said. "We are all hands on deck at the Road Department."

Cassi Lapp, a spokeswoman for Bella Vista, said equipment is ready to move if snow flies, and crews will be on alert status for any weather that comes in.

Brian Lester, chief of staff for Washington County Judge Joseph Wood, said Monday the county doesn't treat roads before winter weather but would be prepared.

"We have put plows on about three trucks, and we will be ready," Lester said. "We get our information directly from the National Weather Service in Tulsa, and we are closely monitoring it. If it's impactful, we will do whatever we need to do."

Jay Cantrell, chief deputy with the Washington County Sheriff's Office, said Monday the Sheriff's Office is also monitoring the storm and will be prepared.

"We have managed to accumulate a number of four-wheel-drive vehicles in our fleet, so we will have those ready and we will be able to respond to any emergencies," Cantrell said. "Otherwise, we'll be doing what we always do, checking the roads for slick spots and watching out for anyone who might slide off the roadway."

Cantrell said the timing of any snowfall was critical. If people are able to get home from work before any snow accumulates, he said, they should stay at home and not venture out unless it's necessary.

"If we can get people home before the roads deteriorate, that's a good thing," he said.

The forecast for today for Northwest Arkansas describes the conditions as mostly cloudy with a high of 40 degrees. Tuesday night's forecast is partly cloudy with a low around 22 degrees, according to the weather service.

Travis Shelton with the National Weather Service in North Little Rock said north to northwest parts of Pulaski County and parts of Saline County might see some snow as well but would mainly experience rain.

Widespread rain was expected to move through the state, entering between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m., the meteorologist said.

"It's going to be the cold rain, the kind you don't want to be out in," Shelton said. "It will be well into the state before 7 p.m., and it should be gone before sunrise."

"Rainfall amounts through tonight will be highest across southern Arkansas, where between ½ and 1 inch will be possible. Central sections can expect generally ¼ to ½ inch of rainfall, with upwards of ¼ inch in north Arkansas before rain mixes with and changes over to snow," the National Weather Service said on its website.

Shelton said lows for most of the state on Monday night would be in the mid- to upper 30s.

Equipment operator Patrick Clanton unloads rock salt into a tractor that will be used for road treatment Monday at the Benton County Road Department in Bentonville. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)



Equipment operator Ricky Clanton finishes outfitting a snow plow to the front of a truck Monday at the Benton County Road Department in Bentonville. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)

