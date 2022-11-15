Fudd, No. 5 UConn slide by No. 3 Texas

STORRS, Conn. -- Azzi Fudd scored 22 of her career-high 32 points in the second half to help No. 5 UConn beat third-ranked Texas 83-76 on Monday night in an early season showdown of top-ranked teams.

Aubrey Griffin added 14 points and Lou Lopez Senechal had 12 for the Huskies (2-0). UConn stayed unbeaten against Texas (1-1) in 10 meetings.

UConn led by five at the half and built the lead to double-digits behind Fudd in the third quarter. The lead ballooned to 17 points before the Longhorns scored eight straight to get back within single digits with just over two minutes left. Fudd, a sophomore guard, squashed the comeback hopes with a 3-pointer from the wing that restored the double-digit advantage and put the game away.

Sonya Morris, a graduate transfer from DePaul, led the Longhorns with 21 points. Texas was missing guard Rori Harmon, who has been sidelined with a toe injury.

NO. 12 INDIANA 79, NO. 11 TENNESSEE 67

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- Mackenzie Holmes and Grace Berger had double-doubles, five Indiana players scored in double figures, and the Hoosiers defeated Tennessee.

Holmes had 16 points and 10 rebounds, and Berger added 13 points, 10 rebounds and 6 assists for the Hoosiers (3-0). Tennessee-native Chloe Moore-McNeil had 15 points, five assists and three steals; Sydney Parrish had 12 points, five assists and four rebounds off the bench; and Sara Scalia scored 16.

Jasmine Powell, a 5-6 guard, had 16 points, 10 rebounds and 4 assists for the Lady Vols (1-2). Jackson finished with 17 points, six rebounds and four assists, and Tamari Key had 14 points.

NO. 14 VIRGINIA TECH 79, SOUTH CAROLINA UPSTATE 24

BLACKSBURG, Va. -- Kayana Traylor scored 17 points off the bench to lead five in double figures as Virginia Tech set a school record for fewest points allowed.

Elizabeth Kitley had 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Hokies (3-0). Taylor Soule contributed 10 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists, Georgia Amoore had 11 points and Ashley Owusu scored 10.

Isabella Geraci led the Spartans (1-2) with 6 points, 10 rebounds and 3 steals.

NO. 21 OREGON 83, SOUTHERN 46

BATON ROUGE -- Endiya Rogers scored all 14 of her points in the third quarter and Chance Gray added 10 points for Oregon.

Nine Oregon players scored. Phillipina Kyei had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Aleighyah Fontenot and Raven White each scored eight points for Southern (0-3).