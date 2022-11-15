Go on, buy that house

Traditional financial advice typically tells savers to put retirement first, even before home ownership. That's because over the long term, the stock market tends to outpace real estate, and there are tax advantages to putting money in a retirement account.

But retired homeowners are in a much better financial position than their peers who have rented. So it might make more sense to encourage younger savers to prioritize buying a home.

Millennials have higher average 401(k) balances than Generation X did when they were the same age, but they're not any better off financially, says Craig Copeland, director of wealth benefits research at the Employee Benefit Research Institute. A lot of that has to do with being less likely to own a home. That doesn't bode well for later on.

"The benefits of home ownership can't be overstated in retirement," says Copeland.

For Americans who haven't put enough money aside for retirement, a home has often been their saving grace. The elderly poverty rate is around 10 percent, but would be much higher without the robust rate of home ownership among older Americans, says Chris Mayer, a real estate professor at Columbia University's Business School. A home gives you a roof over your head, and you can always sell it if you really need cash.

Studies show that housing accounts for a much bigger chunk of total expenditures for older renters than for owners. Plus, the unpredictability of rent increases can wreak havoc when retirees are on a fixed income.

The typical age of a first-time homebuyer is 36, the oldest on record, according to the National Association of Realtors. The older you are when you buy, the more years you're missing out on home equity gains.

For many prospective buyers, rising mortgage rates and high home prices are delaying home ownership. Given how crucial a home can be to a secure retirement, let's hope today's sidelined buyers don't give up on it completely.