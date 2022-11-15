Google to pay states over user tracking

HARTFORD, Conn. -- Google has agreed to a $391.5 million settlement with 40 states, including Arkansas, to resolve an investigation into how the company tracked users' locations, state attorneys general announced Monday.

The investigation was sparked by a 2018 Associated Press story, which found that Google continued to track users' location data even after users opted out of the tracking by disabling a feature the company called "location history." The attorneys general called the settlement a historic win for consumers, and the largest multistate settlement in United States history dealing with privacy.

Arkansas will receive nearly $11.4 million in the settlement, according to a statement Monday from the office of Attorney General Leslie Rutledge.

"We expect web browsers like Google to protect the privacy of its users rather than to exploit their information," Rutledge said in the statement. "This historic settlement warns companies that they must clearly disclose when they are tracking location information and provide consumers with easily accessible settings to block the tracking of their location information."

The settlement comes at a time of mounting unease over privacy and surveillance by tech companies that has drawn growing outrage from politicians and scrutiny by regulators.

The AP had reported that many Google services on Android devices and iPhones store users' location data even if they've used a privacy setting that says it will prevent Google from doing so. Computer science researchers at Princeton University confirmed these findings at the AP's request.

Storing such data carries privacy risks and has been used by police to determine the location of suspects.

The AP reported in 2018 that the privacy issue with location tracking affected some 2 billion users of devices that run Google's Android operating software and hundreds of millions of worldwide iPhone users who rely on Google for maps or search.

The attorneys general who investigated Google said a key part of the company's digital advertising business is location data, which they called the most sensitive and valuable personal data the company collects. Even a small amount of location data can reveal a person's identity and routines, they said.

Google, which is part of Mountain View, Calif.-based Alphabet Inc., uses the location information to target consumers with ads by its customers, the state officials said. The attorneys general said Google misled users about its location tracking practices since at least 2014, violating state consumer protection laws.

As part of the settlement, Google also agreed to make those practices more transparent to users. That includes showing them more information when they turn location account settings on and off and keeping a webpage that gives users information about the data Google collects.

Information for this article was contributed by Michael Liedtke of The Associated Press.