Heavy metal

After Columbine, we remember writing a series of editorials urging schools to "harden" their campuses. No longer was America the land of Opie and Beaver. In modern America (circa late 1990s), things had to change. And if kids were bringing guns to school to slaughter each other, obstacles had to be put up. Such as locks and cameras and fences. And when new schools are built, the designs no longer could embrace the so-called "open campus" feel.

We got two tons of fan mail.

Folks were shocked--shocked!--that we would "turn schools into prisons" by locking doors! Why, a parent should be able to walk onto campus, down the halls, and open up any door in a public school! And metal detectors? Just the sight of them would offend education.

Fast forward to today. What would you think if you were able to walk onto a school campus and open any door without being challenged, without a key? Where would your next stop be? The principal's office or the superintendent's? And how upset would you be?

This is 2022. (You'll notice our grasp of the calendar.) When the steps are available to make schools safer, those steps should be taken.

The Little Rock School Board did just that last week. The board voted unanimously to buy mobile weapons- detection devices, which we think might be different from the old-fashioned metal detectors.

The paper said these modern machines can tell the difference between a belt buckle and a gun. And won't sound an alarm for coins or clothing, but will for dense metal, as found in a gun or bomb. (The federal buildings we've been to lately should have such machines.)

Superintendent Jermall Wright recommended that the district buy 35 walk-through detectors at a cost of $678,864. The cost would be worth it: Superintendent Wright said two loaded 9mm handguns and more than a dozen "facsimile guns" (toy guns, BB guns, etc.) were found and taken off Little Rock campuses this school year. Including elementary schools.

Ali Noland, one of the members of Little Rock's school board--and one of the more level-headed local politicians in central Arkansas--said she doesn't much like the idea of having to use metal detectors on campus. But, according to the report, "Noland said that parents and students have consistently asked in the past several months how schools can be made safer." Exactly.

Nobody likes metal detectors. Or cameras. Or fences and closed campuses. But this is the modern world. And the people Ali Noland has been talking to have it right: This is unfortunate. But necessary.

You see metal detectors at nearly every football game. Cops, too. Why is it important to "wand" spectators at sporting events, and have the crowd watched over by police on Friday nights, but come Monday morning the danger is less a factor? We've never understood that thinking.

Until somebody explains it better, we think the kids deserve the same protection on Tuesday morning during math class as they get on Friday nights during the 3rd quarter.

Bring on the metal detectors. And any other ideas that keep our students safe.