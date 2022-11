High school top performers

Rogers Mountaineers Junior Jacob Jenkins (6) breaks free and runs in for a touchdown during the Fort Smith Northside at Rogers Class 7A state football playoff game, November 11, 2022, at Whitey Smith Stadium, Rogers, Arkansas (Special to NWA Democrat-Gazette/Brent Soule)



Aaron Alsobrook, Camden Fairview, 12-148 rushing, 2 TDs Connor Baker, Pocahontas, 4-8 passing, 35 yards, 22-181 rushing, 4 TDs; 1 INT Hayden Barton, Lake Hamilton, 11-183 rushing, 3 TDs Darien Bennett, Little Rock Parkview, 19-128 rushing, 1 TD Wyatt Buchanan, Izard County, 17-23 passing, 182 yards, 2 TDs Jake Casey, Bentonville West, 16-31 passing, 283 yards, 4 TDs Chandler Cheek, England, 23-163 rushing, 2 TDs; 2 INTs, one returned for TD Deontae Clark, Stuttgart, 10-152 rushing, 3-126 receiving, 5 TDs Jace Clark, Centerpoint, 19-135 rushing, 4 TDs; 2 interceptions Justin Crutchmer, Lake Hamilton, 6-30 rushing, 4-125 receiving, 3 TDs Garrion Curry, Magnolia, 16-128 rushing, 1 TD Travion Dickens, Prescott, 11-169 rushing, 3 TDs Chris Dorado, Quitman, 10 tackles, 3 sacks Robert Dover, Mountain Home, 9 tackles, 5 sacks Jalen Dupree, Malvern, 19-244 rushing, 2 TDs Ty Durham, Bentonville West, 3-119 receiving, 1 TD Dennis Gaines, East Poinsett County, 22-264 rushing, 5 TDs;10 tackles, 3 sacks Dax Goff, Booneville, 9-120 rushing, 1 TD Trace Hall, Booneville, 6-186 rushing, 2 TDs Cedric Hawkins, Stuttgart, 9-100 rushing, 2 interceptions Tyler Hill, Izard County, 4-100 receiving, 2 TDs Tre Hopkins, Nashville, 22-128 rushing, 1 TD Jacob Jenkins, Rogers, 230 rushing yards, 3 TDs Allen Jones, Wynne, 28-161 rushing, 2 TDs Isiah Kendall, Newport, 5-145 receiving, 2 TDs Brevyn Ketter, Charleston, 7-100 rushing, 2-46 receiving, 2 TDs Kenneth Lanford, Camden Fairview, 14-125 rushing Dejai Marshail, Newport, 16-23 passing, 343 yards, 4 TDs Eli Masingale, Ozark, 17-156 rushing, 4 TDs Isiah McKenzie, Little Rock Parkview, 2 ½ sacks Jar Morman, Valley View, 8 tackles, 3 interceptions Derrick Murdock, Mills, 15 tackles, 5 TFLs Bodie Neal, Shiloh Christian, 6-119 receiving, 1 TD Donovyn Omolo, Conway, 10-16 passing, 210 yards, 1-29 rushing, 5 TDs Sloan Perrin, Nashville, 21-134 rushing, 3 TDs Anton Pierce, Mills, 7-197 receiving, 1-22 rushing, 4 TDs; 2 interceptions Michael Rainer, Rivercrest, 20-239 rushing, 4-43 receiving, 4 TDs Trevion Reed, Des Arc, 5-125 rushing, 3 TDs Achilles Ringo, Mills, 24-32 passing, 406 yards, 6-20 rushing, 4 TDs Brandon Scott, Charleston, 14-18 passing, 144 yards, 7-46 rushing, 5 TDs Cedric Simmons, Malvern, 3-6 passing, 97 yards, 11-131 rushing, 3 TDs Drayton Standridge, Mount Ida, 22-131 rushing, 3 TDs Jason Sullivan, Carlisle, 24-151 rushing, 2 TDs Mike Townsley, Batesville, 16 tackles Carson Turley, Valley View, 12-24 passing, 267 yards, 2 TDs Brandon Vaughn, Greenland, 2 interceptions, 5 tackles John Watson, Wynne, 14-138 rushing, 2 TDs Donovan Whitten, Arkadelphia, 9-11 passing, 173 yards, 4 TDs Ashtyn Williams, Joe T. Robinson, 18 tackles, 1 fumble recovery Bo Williams, Shiloh Christian, 6-116 rushing, 1-18 receiving, 2 TDs Floyd Williams III, Gosnell, 32-204 rushing Eli Wisdom, Shiloh Christian, 13-18 passing, 235 yards, 3-68 rushing 6 TDs Jacob Woodfield, Mount Ida, 29-159 rushing, 2 TDs Trey Wren, Melbourne, 7-8 passing, 151 yards, 4 TDs Chris Young, Newport, 10-189 rushing, 2 TDs



Print Headline: High school top performers

