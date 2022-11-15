Hogs land ESPN 5-star Baye Fall

Arkansas and fourth-year head coach Eric Musselman have landed ESPN 5-star big man Baye Fall.

Fall, 6-11, 217 pounds, of Denver Accelerated Schools, picked the Razorbacks over other finalists Auburn, Rutgers and Seton Hall during a 5:30 p.m. ceremony.

He made an unofficial visit to Arkansas for the Razorbacks’ 75-73 victory over Kentucky on Feb. 26, and officially visited Fayetteville for the Alabama football game weekend of Sept. 30-Oct. 2.

Fall praised his relationship with Musselman and his coaching staff after his last trip to Fayetteville.

“Really good. We’re pretty close,” Fall said. “A lot of them have seen me practice or play or at camps, and I’m familiar with them, so it’s just a good vibe.”

Fall was a standout at the prestigious NBPA Top 100 camp in late June and early July, when he led the event in scoring at 14.9 points per game, a camp-leading 9.4 rebounds and an event-leading 4.9 offensive rebounds.

He becomes the program’s fourth ESPN 5-star prospect in the last two years. ESPN also rates him the No. 3 center and No. 20 overall prospect in the nation in the 2023 class. Arkansas point guard signee Layden Blocker is a 247 Sports composite 5-star prospect.

ESPN national director of recruiting Paul Biancardi attended the NBPA Top 100 camp.

“Fall makes his mark by outworking his opponent,” Biancardi said in an earlier interview. “His game is productive on the glass and scoring paint points in a variety of ways. (He) could be a tenacious offensive put-back threat as well as finishing drop-off passes or as a lob catcher. When he get an angle to the rim, he is a force. A long frame that has vertical explosion and lateral agility.

“His shooting touch is coming along, and his three-point shot is capable at this point.”

His cousin and ESPN 4-star power forward Assane Diop, 6-10, 194 pounds, pledged to Colorado over Arkansas and Seton Hall.

Faye, Diop and Denver Accelerated Schools are scheduled to play in the Big Show Tip-Off Showcase at Fort Smith Northside on Nov. 19.

They played for the Colorado Hawks in the spring and summer under the direction of Hawks director Greg Willis, a Fort Smith native.

Willis and Arkansas great Ron Brewer led Fort Smith Northside to a 30-0 season and overall state championship in 1974.