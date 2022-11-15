• President Joe Biden told reporters in Indonesia that despite avoiding a midterm wipeout, congressional Democrats still don't have "enough votes" to bypass filibuster rules and codify abortion rights nationwide.

• Cesar Peralta Adamez, a Dominican drug lord accused of leading an organization that imported tons of cocaine to Puerto Rico and the U.S. mainland, pleaded guilty to drug trafficking charges, the U.S. attorney's office in Puerto Rico announced.

• Mekhi Lawton, 18, faces murder and assault charges in connection with a shooting that killed a 22-year-old man and wounded another person during a parade capping off the National Peanut Festival in Dothan, Ala., authorities say.

• Sharon Churchin, a middle school principal in Pflugerville, Texas, told parents in a letter obtained by KXAN-TV that a white teacher was placed on leave pending the outcome of a probe into a video in which he told Black students that he thinks his "race is the superior one."

• Mohammad Hussain and Mohammad Ayaz were convicted of orchestrating a July 2021 suicide attack in Pakistan that killed 13 people and wounded 32 others, fined and given 13 death sentences and a 10-year prison term for each injured person, senior police officer Zeeshan Asghar told reporters.

• Anthony Fauci, outgoing director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said an important advance in covid vaccine research "would be to get a ... a nasal spray of some sort to protect the upper airway from getting infected."

• Rose Godinez, an attorney with the American Civil Liberties Union, said a Nebraska school district must publicly acknowledge its errors and affirm its commitment to inclusion in addition to reinstating its high school newspaper shuttered after an LGBTQ issue was published.

• Natasa Pirc Musar, president-elect of Slovenia, said she was "grateful" for former first lady Melania Trump's congratulatory message and she was Trump's attorney when "there were some nasty rumors appearing in Slovenia media [about her]."

• John Kennedy, a Republican senator from Louisiana who was elected for a second six-year stint, said he is "giving serious consideration" to run for governor because "Louisianians have asked me time and time again to come home to serve as governor during these difficult times."