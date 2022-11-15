Middle East restaurant IPO gets solid demand

The initial public offering of Americana Restaurants International, the Middle Eastern operator of KFC and Pizza Hut outlets, was covered within hours of the company opening its books, continuing the strong demand for regional share sales.

Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund and Dubai businessman Mohamed Alabbar seek as much as $1.8 billion from the dual-listing of Americana in Riyadh and Abu Dhabi.

The price range has been set at 68 cents to 71 cents apiece, according to a statement Monday. Americana's IPO books are covered throughout the price range, according to terms of the deal seen by Bloomberg News. Americana is set to be the biggest Saudi IPO this year, valued as much as $6 billion.

Order books were covered across the range just a few hours after the company opened its books, according to terms of the deal, showing that demand for Middle Eastern listings remains strong.

The company will be the first to have shares traded in both the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, where the Tadawul stock exchange has for years been encouraging firms to dual list. The deal is being closely watched as it will set a precedent for other regional businesses to list their shares on the two exchanges.

Americana is part of a late-year rush of IPOs in the Middle East that has emerged as a bright spot in an otherwise grim market for listings globally, with proceeds down significantly from last year because of high inflation and hawkish central banks. The region accounts for almost half of the IPO volumes in Europe, the Middle East and Africa this year.