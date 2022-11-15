• Grammy-winning musician Roberta Flack has amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, commonly known as Lou Gehrig's disease, and can no longer sing, a representative announced Monday. The progressive disease "has made it impossible to sing and not easy to speak," Flack's manager Suzanne Koga said in a news release. "But it will take a lot more than ALS to silence this icon." Flack is known for "Killing Me Softly With His Song" and "The First Time I Ever Saw Your Face," the latter of which catapulted her into stardom after Clint Eastwood used it for a love scene in his 1971 movie "Play Misty for Me." The artist, 85, "plans to stay active in her musical and creative pursuits,", the release read. The January debut of the Antonino D'Ambrosio-directed documentary "Roberta" and publication of "The Green Piano: How Little Me Found Music," a children's book co-written with Tonya Bolden, kick off 2023. The 50th anniversary of her fourth album, "Killing Me Softly," will be commemorated with a reissue. Flack, a classically trained pianist and daughter of pianists, won a full ride to Howard University at just 15. "I have long dreamed of telling my story to children about that first green piano that my father got for me from the junkyard in the hope that they would be inspired to reach for their dreams," Flack was quoted in the release.

• Pop singer and actress Selena Gomez was honored Monday by the Ruderman Family Foundation with its annual Morton E. Ruderman Award in Inclusion for "drawing inspiration from her personal journey" to help others worldwide get access to counseling and other services. In 2016, Gomez took a break to deal with anxiety, panic attacks and depression stemming from her battle with lupus. Four years later, she revealed her bipolar disorder diagnosis. "Mental health [affects] all of us, and we each have a role to play in ensuring that everyone -- regardless of their background -- has access to mental health services. I hope by sharing my own story and using my platform, we can empower each other and more young people to address mental health," Gomez said in a statement. In 2020, she started the Rare Impact Fund shortly before launching her Rare Beauty line of cosmetics, pledging to donate 1% of all sales to the fund to help expand mental health services and education for young people. So far, the fund has distributed $1.7 million to nearly 13 mental health organizations.