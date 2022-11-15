Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Benton County Sheriff's Office

• Charlotte Kinard, 40, of 11319 Posey Mountain Drive in Rogers, was arrested Sunday in connection with domestic battering. Kinard was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Johnson

• David Balenko, 21, of 172 Autumn Court in Dover, was arrested Sunday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member and domestic battering. Balenko was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Springdale

• Henry Banks, 32, of Fayetteville, was arrested Friday in connection with possession of drugs with intent to deliver. Banks was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

• Juan Barrientos-Garcia, 27, of 940 N. Monitor Road in Springdale, was arrested Friday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Barrientos-Garcia was released Saturday from the Washington County Detention Center on $100,000 bond.

• Jakala Jarrett, 20, of 294 Singletree Ave. in Springdale, was arrested Sunday in connection with aggravated assault and battery. Jarrett was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.