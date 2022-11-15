NWA EDITORIAL | Northwest Arkansas could get a new bike route, created more than 160 years ago

Not all that long ago, plans to head out on a "trail" in Northwest Arkansas to most people meant lacing up the hiking boots, checking the map and, for those wisely intent on not getting lost, some sort of navigation aid.

These are the Ozarks, an often rugged landscape that was challenging to the hunters of the Osage and other tribes as well as the European settlers who came later. Making their way on foot, horses or mules, it was undoubtedly inconceivable to them that journeying through the Ozarks plateau and its valleys would one day be seen as what people do for fun, not survival.

"Outdoor recreation" would probably sound a little comical or perplexing to them. That today's residents and visitors can afford to call it that should promote appreciation of just how "rich" we are in Northwest Arkansas.

It was along some of those old Native American trails and rugged paths carved through fields and forests by early settlers that John Butterfield fashioned a stagecoach line in the late 1850s under contract with the U.S. government to carry mail twice weekly. His Butterfield Overland Stage, with more than 100 coaches, covered about 2,500 miles between St. Louis and San Francisco, swooping through Northwest Arkansas to Fort Smith before heading west.

For decades, that historic overland route has been promoted as a path for automobile tourists, not unlike traveling the old Route 66 that skirted, but did not enter, Arkansas. But, getting back to that outdoor recreation concept, the hot market in the Ozarks today are the people on two wheels.

Last week, reporter Ron Wood detailed how next month, Northwest Arkansas planners will consider recommending a bicycle touring trail through Washington and Benton counties that will largely follow the stagecoach trail. Missouri for some time has already promoted a portion of the route from Jefferson City to Springfield for cyclists, with work continuing further south. Connecting Springfield and Fort Smith will add another 250 miles.

Planners in Fort Smith will soon consider designating the route through Crawford and Sebastian counties.

Brent Hugh, executive director of the Missouri Bicycle & Pedestrian Federation, told the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette doubling the length of the designated route will pay dividends in Arkansas and Missouri.

"The thing is with these bicycle routes, the longer it is, the farther people will travel to visit it, and the longer they will stay, so it's a double bonus."

Cycling is all the rage in Northwest Arkansas these days, whether it's mountain biking or cruising along urban trails. A designated path associated with the Butterfield Overland Stage will give a focus to riders who are looking for an experience that goes beyond just getting from Point A to Point B. An abundance of American history is connected by the path, creating opportunities for cyclists to become engaged in historical tourism.

This yearslong effort isn't easy. One official said approvals from close to 20 organizations have been necessary to designate a path for the newer portion, but creating it should produce dividends. Studies in the United States and Europe have found "adventure tourism" and the booming interest in ever-advancing cycling technology can translate into millions of dollars in tourism benefits.

Cycling a route that includes inspirational scenery, preserved historical buildings and remnants of structures along the stagecoach line, Pea Ridge National Military Park, the Fort Smith National Historic Site and much more can be a big draw for the active tourist.

Planners envision even more: National historic trail status, which could provide federal funding, and potentially extending the designated trail west into Oklahoma, Texas and Arizona and even to San Francisco.

There is a outstanding and massive historical story to tell along the Butterfield Overland Stage route and it deserves to be told. A marked route for cyclists with signs that detail the significant history along its path will be an inviting and intriguing driver of tourism for Northwest Arkansas and southern Missouri.

It will take years to develop fully, but the effort will undoubtedly be worthwhile.