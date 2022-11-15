NWA outdoor briefs

Hikers explore Highlands route

Hill 'N Dale Hiking Club will hike Wednesday on the Ozark Highlands Trail from the Morgan Fields trailhead to Hare Mountain. Hare Mountain is the highest point on the Ozark Highlands Trail. This is a 5-mile out and back hike.

The club will hike Nov. 21 at Mount Kessler in Fayetteville on the Last Call, Fayetteville Traverse, Rock City, Amp and Terrapin Trails. This will be a 5.7 mile loop hike.

Interested hikers should contact Bev Munstermann at 479-721-2193 or munster@olemac.net. For more information go to bvhikingclub.com.

Catch a trout, let it go

Catch and release trout fishing season is open at Roaring River State Park southeast of Cassville, Mo.

Fishing is allowed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays through Feb. 13.

Anglers may use flies only. All trout must be released immediately. Anglers must carry a Missouri fishing license and annual trout permit.

Set sail for eagles

Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area offers pontoon boat cruises to see bald eagles on Beaver Lake. Trips set sail Saturdays and Sundays through February. Extra dates have been added in December during the Christmas season o Dec. 23 and Dec. 27-31.

Cost is $15 plus tax for adults or $7.50 plus tax for children age 6-12. Trips depart at 3 p.m. from Rocky Branch Marina. Advance reservations are required and are made through the park by calling the visitor center, (479) 789-5000.

Trails close temporarily

Most trails at Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area will be closed for limited permit deer hunts on certain days in November, December and January. Trails will be closed this Wednesday through Sunday, and also Dec. 7-11 and Jan. 7-8. Closed trails include Hidden Diversity multiuse trail, Wolf Den Loop and Karst Loop, Shaddox Hollow, Sinking Stream and Pigeon Roost trails.

At 12,000 acres, Hobbs is Arkansas' largest state park and the only Arkansas state park that allows hunting.

Cash a striper tag

Tagged striped bass have been released into Beaver Lake as part of an Arkansas Game and Fish Commission striped bass study. Anglers catching a tagged striper may redeem the tag for a $100 reward.

Clip the tag off close to the fish and call (479) 295-3765 to report the tag number, whether the fish was harvested or released, date caught, length of the fish and where in the lake it was caught. Tags can be mailed or returned to the Game and Fish Northwest Arkansas fisheries office, 2805 W. Oak St., Rogers, Ark. 72758.

Shirts celebrate anniversary

Buffalo National River Partners, in cooperation with Bonfire, an online merchandise store used by nonprofit organizations across the country, is offering T-shirts and sweatshirts to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Buffalo National River in 2022.

Sales are a fundraiser for Buffalo National River Partners that supports the cultural, recreational and educational programs at Buffalo National River. The Buffalo was designated the nation's first National River by congress in 1972.

Visit bonfire.com/store/buffalo-national-river-partners/ to order a shirt.



