NWA Sports Briefs

VOLLEYBALL

JBU earns school's first NAIA tourney bid

The John Brown University volleyball team earned its first NAIA National Tournament berth in program history, it was announced on Monday. The team received an at-large bid into the 48-team field.

JBU (22-9) has never participated in the national tournament in the program's 39-year history. The Golden Eagles will take on No. 14 Bellevue (Neb.) in the opening round on Saturday afternoon at 5 p.m. inside the Bellevue (Neb.) West High School Gymnasium.

John Brown boasts the best offense in the Sooner Athletic, hitting .221 (1518-550-4377) on the season. The Golden Eagles are led on offense by All-Sooner Athletic first-teamer Savanna Riney, who led the SAC in kills (423), kills per set (3.71) and points per set (4.27) and fellow first-team selection Taylor Golmen, whose .361 attacking efficiency not only led the league but ranks sixth among attackers nationwide.

Bellvue is making its 15th appearance in the national tournament.