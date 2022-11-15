Off the Wire

Cubs release Heyward

The Chicago Cubs released Jason Heyward on Monday, cutting ties with a five-time Gold Glove outfielder who never produced at the plate the way they hoped. President of Baseball Operations Jed Hoyer said in August that Heyward would not return to the Cubs next year. The 33-year-old Heyward had one season left on the $184 million, eight-year contract he signed prior to the 2016 season. He hit .245 with 62 home runs over seven years with the Cubs. Heyward famously rallied teammates with an inspirational pep talk during a rain delay late in Game 7 of the 2016 World Series in Cleveland. Chicago went on to win 8-7 in 10 innings, ending a championship drought that dated to 1908. Heyward hit .204 with 1 home run and 10 RBI in 137 at-bats this past season. He was bothered by right knee inflammation and did not play after June 24.

Rays make changes

The Tampa Bay Rays have promoted Rodney Linares to bench coach and filled two other spots on manager Kevin Cash's staff with additions from the club's minor league system. Linares replaces former bench coach Matt Quatraro, who left the Rays to become manager of the Kansas City Royals this month. The 46-year-old spent the past four seasons as third base coach. The Rays also announced Monday that Class AAA Durham manager Brady Williams is joining the major league staff as third base coach. Tomas Francisco, meanwhile, was promoted from minor league catching coordinator to major league field coordinator. Linares joined the Rays in 2018 after spending 21 years in the Houston Astros organization.

Royals hire bench coach

The Kansas City Royals hired Tampa Bay Rays field coordinator Paul Hoover to serve as the bench coach for Matt Quatraro on Monday, giving the new Kansas City manager a familiar sounding board on his initial staff. Hoover and Quatraro have known each other for more than 20 years, dating to their days as teammates with Class AAA Durham in the early 2000s. They spent the past four years together on the staff of Rays Manager Kevin Cash, helping the club make the postseason each season and reach the World Series in 2020. Hoover, who played parts of seven big league seasons as a catcher, was responsible for working with the Tampa Bay defense and catchers. He also provided input for Cash and Quatraro when it came to making in-game decisions. The 46-year-old Hoover began his coaching career in 2012 as the manager of the Gulf Coast League Rays. He also spent six seasons as minor league catching coordinator for the organization.

Former Georgia coach dies

Steve Webber, who guided the Georgia Bulldogs to a national championship in baseball and was the winningest coach in school history, has died at the age of 74. The university announced that Webber died Saturday at his Atlanta home after a lengthy illness. Webber posted a record of 500-403-1 over 16 years as Georgia's head coach, highlighted by a run to the 1990 national title. He also guided the Bulldogs to the College World Series in 1987. Webber's teams struggled later in his tenure and he resigned after the 1996 season, when Georgia went 24-30 overall with an 8-21 mark in the SEC. "It's time for a change for me and my family as well as for the program," he said at the time, while then-athletic director Vince Dooley, who died less than three weeks ago, hailed Webber's "immense contributions to the development of our program." A native of Iowa and graduate of Southern Illinois University, Webber was a player in the 1969 College World Series. He served as a pitching coach for Georgia Southern and Florida before landing the head coaching job at Georgia in 1981. Georgia's national title was the first ever won by a SEC school in baseball. Since then, a half-dozen other SEC schools have combined to win 13 titles, led LSU with six. After leaving Georgia, Webber worked with five big league organizations in various minor league coaching positions. He spent his final year with the Braves as a pitching consultant in 2016 before retiring in Atlanta.

FOOTBALL

Charleston So. dismisses coach

Charleston Southern has dismissed football coach Autry Denson after four seasons at the Championship Subdivision school. Buccaneers Athletic Director Jeff Barber announced Monday that Denson's contract would not be renewed. Denson, a former Notre Dame running back and assistant, went 14-22 in four years and 11-11 in Big South Conference play. The Buccaneers finished this season 2-8, ending with a 20-10 loss at North Carolina A&T on Saturday. Denson was on Brian Kelly's staff with the Fighting Irish when he accepted the job at Charleston Southern, Denson's first head coaching position in college. Barber thanked Denson in a statement for his "great service and effort" to the school and the football program. The school said a national search for Denson's replacement will start immediately. Defensive coordinator Zane Vance will serve as interim head coach until a new coach is selected.

Cal offensive coaches fired

California fired offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave and offensive line coach Angus McClure on Sunday with the Bears on a six-game losing streak. The Bears (3-7) rank near the bottom of the Pac-12 in total offense (5.42 yards per play), rushing (3.40 yards per carry) and scoring (23.2 points per game). "I felt these changes to our coaching staff were needed and made them with the best interest of our football program in mind," head coach Justin Wilcox said in a statement. "We thank Bill and Angus for their contributions and the investments they made in Cal football, and we wish them all of the best in their future endeavors." Cal has two games left, both at home. The Bears face rival Stanford on Saturday and finish the season against No. 16 UCLA on Thanksgiving weekend. Musgrave and McClure were both in their third seasons with Cal. Musgrave, a former Oregon quarterback, spent two decades in the NFL as a quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator before landing at Cal in 2020.

Death under investigation

Louisiana authorities are continuing to investigate the cause of death of Carlos Thomas, father of Tampa Bay Bucs inside linebacker Devin White. Thomas was incarcerated at the time of his passing on Thursday. The Natchitoches Parish sheriff's office issued a statement Monday indicating that Thomas, 45, was transported from the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center to the Natchitoches Regional Medical Center after complaints of severe back pain. He suddenly became unresponsive in the ambulance as he was being transported. Life-saving efforts were conducted by staff at the medical center but unsuccessful, according to the statement. Thomas had been transported to the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center by the U.S. Marshals Service on Oct. 14 to await trial proceedings stemming from previous federal charges, according to the sheriff's office. An autopsy is being conducted to verify the cause of his death; the results are pending. White, who learned of his father's death while on the team bus to the airport for the Bucs' flight to Germany, honored his dad with arguably his best game of the season (nine tackles, two sacks, forced fumble) in Sunday's 21-16 triumph against the Seahawks.