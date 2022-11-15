100 years ago

Nov. 15, 1922

MARIANNA -- Marianna Elks recently installed in the Elks' Home [a] complete General Electric 1,400 regenerative radio set with a Western Electric loud speaker. Head phones may be used when loud speaking is not desired. The set, installed, cost $458. Concerts are given every night and special arrangements are being made for women's day. A similar radio outfit is now being installed in the Hotel Marianna.

50 years ago

Nov. 15, 1972

• The Board of Directors of the Economic Opportunity Agency of Pulaski County voted to form a study committee to explore ways of obtaining federal revenue sharing funds for lower income groups. John W. Walker, a Little Rock civil rights lawyer, asked that the committee be formed. He said that within two years, $15 million to $20 million in revenue sharing funds would be turned back to the state, and he said that the Board should "get on the ground floor" by developing plans for the use of such funds for poor people. Walker said he did not want to see the money used only for physical improvements "when there are human needs to be dealt with." The Board passed the motion unanimously.

25 years ago

Nov. 15, 1997

WALDRON -- Scott County is about to embark on a two-year property reappraisal that will cost more than $181,000. The county must reappraise its property because it didn't keep its assessment levels above the state mandated 18 percent limit. According to the state Assessment Coordination Department's annual ratio study, completed August 1, Scott County's property assessment ratio was 17.88 percent. ... After being notified its assessment ratio was below the limit, Scott County submitted a plan to the department, proposing to hire the Mack-Reynolds firm for the reappraisal. Scott County Assessor Worman Owens said Friday he hasn't heard whether the state has accepted the plan. ... This is the first time in eight years that Scott County has dipped below the 18 percent level, Owens said. He blames the problem on changes in how the Assessment Coordination Department calculates the ratios.

10 years ago

Nov. 15, 2012

• The Arkansas Department of Correction asked lawmakers for a $46 million funding increase Wednesday, citing a need to open more space for inmates with special needs. The budgeting process recently began and will last until the end of the 2013 legislative session. ... The department asked for more money in the inmate care and custody section of the budget request. The department anticipates opening beds at multiple units, including 84 beds at the Ouachita River Special Needs Unit in Malvern, 100 beds at the McPherson Female Special Programs Unit near Newport, 200 beds in the North Central Expansion in Calico Rock and 58 beds in the Northwest Arkansas Work Release Center in Springdale. ... Department Director Ray Hobbs said it will save money to house inmates with similar needs at the same facilities. He said the beds would be for inmates with mental illness or special needs or for elderly inmates.