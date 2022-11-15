Planners advance rezoning for higher density near Mission Boulevard and Crossover Road in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE -- A plot of land northeast of Mission Boulevard and Crossover Road gained Planning Commission approval for higher residential density and will go to the City Council for final consideration.

Commissioners voted 5-2 Monday in favor of rezoning 1.6 acres west of Box Avenue. The property would be rezoned from residential single-family up to four units an acre to a residential intermediate zone allowing up to 12 units an acre.

The residential intermediate zone allows for a wider variety of housing types than the current strictly single-family zone. Under the rezoning, duplexes through quadplexes would be allowed, as would cluster homes that share a courtyard.

The new zone also would allow for narrower lots, making it possible to place more dwelling units on the property.

Senior Planner Ryan Umberger said staff had some concerns with the condition of Box Avenue. The street dead-ends to the north, and only portions have curb, gutter and sidewalk. The only access to the street is from Mission Boulevard to the south, he said.

There were 13 vehicle collisions with no injuries reported at Box Avenue and Mission Boulevard from 2017 to 2021, Umberger said.

Despite the concerns, staff recommended approval of the rezoning because of the property's proximity to commercial services and Vandergriff Elementary and McNair Middle School to the east.

Will Kellstrom, an attorney representing the property owner, said the rezoning would enable development of single-family homes and townhomes. The moderate increase in density is appropriate for the area, he said.

"There's a grocery store nearby. There are several shopping centers, restaurants and things of that nature that people in this neighborhood could feasibly walk to," Kellstrom said. "That's in addition to the fact that there's a school nearby."

Six members of the public spoke in opposition to the request. Rusty Coonfield and Jennifer Akin said their main concern was traffic.

Coonfield said although higher housing density is necessary for the city to grow, the property is unsuitable for rezoning because of a lack of street connections to Box Avenue, lying near a major intersection. The rezoning could potentially triple the number of residents who could live on the street, he said.

Akin said it's already difficult to head west onto Mission Boulevard from Box Avenue.

Commissioners Jimm Garlock and Mary Madden voted against the request. Garlock said he had concerns about safety. The number of vehicle collisions would only get worse with an increase in residential density, and the property's closeness to a major intersection presented potential conflicts, he said.

"That single point of access creates a lot of concern for me," Garlock said.

Commission chairwoman Sarah Sparkman said she appreciated the context neighbors provided but the request made sense from a land use perspective. Services sit within walking distance of the property and the proposed increase in density was a modest one, she said.

"If there were any place in town that would be suitable for infill, this would be the location," Sparkman said. "If the applicant were asking for a higher density, then I would probably have more reserve regarding infrastructure."

Infill refers to building on underused or undeveloped lots within a city's core, as opposed to the outskirts of town.

The City Council is tentatively scheduled to take up the rezoning Dec. 6.

In other business, the commission reviewed eight requests for short-term rental permits for about an hour, approving all but one of them. The rejected request was for a home on Stoney Bend Drive, west of Holt Middle School. Five neighbors spoke in opposition to the request.

Commissioners Quintin Canada and Joseph Holcomb were absent Monday.