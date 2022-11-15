Police: Two teenage girls arrested after shooting Jonesboro woman with a BB gun

Two teenage girls were arrested after police say they shot a Jonesboro woman with a BB gun on Sunday afternoon.

According to a report from the Jonesboro Police Department, the 15-year-old and 13-year-old approached two women at an apartment at 1801 Greensboro Road.

The officer’s narrative stated that the officer was told the girls demanded that the women freeze and hand over their keys, and threatened to shoot the women if they didn't comply.

Both women turned to enter the apartment when the girls allegedly shot one of them, a 22-year-old, in the back. The women told police that the girls cheered after the shooting, according to the report.

The report said an officer saw a small round bruise on the victim’s lower back that was consistent with a BB gun bullet.

The girls were arrested and charged with attempted aggravated robbery, third degree battery and criminal attempt, the report said.

The identities of the girls were not immediately released.

Officers found one BB gun with the girls at the time of their arrest, the report said, but both girls could be seen with weapons in a RING video provided by one of the women.

They were taken to the Craighead County Juvenile Detention Center on Sunday, according to the report.

The incident has been turned over to the juvenile court system, said Jonesboro Police Department spokesperson Sally Smith on Tuesday afternoon.