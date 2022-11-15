Prep Basketball Roundup





PREP BASKETBALL

Boys

Harrison 61, Mammoth Spring 58

Sophomore Cole Cecil nailed a 3-pointer as time expired as Harrison opened its season victory over Mammoth Spring in a game played Monday at Highland.

Cecil had 17 points to lead the Goblins (1-0), who led 30-23 at halftime. Mammoth Spring, however, cut that to a 45-41 margin through three quarters and eventually tied the game before Cecil's game-winner.

William Scribner added 16 and Blake Shrum 13 for Harrison.

Decatur 61, Fayetteville Christian 51

Deegan Brooks had 18 points to lead Decatur past Fayetteville during Monday's opening round of the Decatur Tournament.

Jaksyn McAdams added 16 points and J.J. Herrera 11 for the Bulldogs, who led 36-31 at halftime.

Justus Osbon led Fayetteville Christian (4-3) with 23 points, while Davis Trantham chipped in 14.

Girls

Bergman 68, Mountain View 38

Maddi Holt and Ruby Trammel combined for 49 points as Bergman continued its winning ways against Mountain View in the Arvest Tournament in Flippin.

Holt had 12 points in the first quarter as the Lady Panthers (9-0) jumped out to a 23-8 lead. Bergman extended its lead to 39-25 and 55-30 after three quarters.

Holt finished with 25 points while Trammel had 24, 16 of those in the second half.

The Lady Panthers return to action tonight at home against Marshall



