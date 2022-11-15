Public meeting today on Eureka Springs roundabout

The Arkansas Department of Transportation will conduct an in-person public involvement meeting today about a proposed roundabout at the intersection of U.S. 62 and Arkansas 23 in Eureka Springs.

The meeting will take place from 4-7 p.m. in the basement of the Eureka Springs Auditorium at 36 S. Main St., according to the transportation department. People may arrive any time during that time window to view exhibits and talk with transportation department representatives.

Also, the project website at https://bit.ly/3WTWicS provides a video presentation, the ability to view and download meeting materials and exhibits and a place to provide online comments.

All exhibits and information presented on the website will also be available at the in-person meeting, according to the transportation department. The public may view meeting materials and provide written comments until 4:30 p.m. Dec. 1.

Details about how to submit comments will be available at the meeting as well as on the website.

People without internet access may contact Karla Sims at (501) 569-2949 or karla.sims@ardot.gov with questions about the proposed project.

Eureka Springs Mayor Robert "Butch" Berry said the City Council passed a resolution a year ago agreeing to pay $250,000 toward the roundabout. He said the total project cost at that time was about $3 million.

Berry said the roundabout is an alternative to a traffic signal at the intersection, where motorists traveling north on Arkansas 23 often have to wait at a stop sign to turn left and head toward downtown. He said Eureka Springs doesn't have any traffic signals now, and many residents want to keep it that way.