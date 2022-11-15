Springdale City Council paves the way for Dixieland Road extension; road would link Springdale, Lowell, Rogers

SPRINGDALE -- The City Council moved forward for a vote a contract for $7.74 million to build an extension south for Dixieland Road. The full council will vote on the contract with Crossland Heavy Contractors during the next council meeting Nov. 29.

The project will extend Dixieland one mile south from Apple Blossom Road to Wagon Wheel Road. Construction is expected to take just over a year, said Ben Peters, director of the city's Engineering Department.

The project will provide the city -- and the region -- with another north-south traffic corridor, said Mayor Doug Sprouse.

The cities of Rogers and Lowell have completed extensions that will link the corridor from Hudson Road in Rogers to Springdale. Lowell's portion of the road is named Dixieland Street.

Sprouse noted Dixieland will lie just east of Interstate 49 in Springdale and Lowell, with close proximity to the freeway interchanges at Wagon Wheel in Springdale and West Monroe Avenue in Lowell.

Sprouse said he expects the Dixieland extension to pull traffic away from the busy traffic corridors of North Thompson Street and Interstate 49. The road in Lowell runs between campuses of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, providing access for employees.

Sprouse noted the extension has been designed to connect with the U.S. 612 bypass when the Arkansas Department of Transportation extends it east to U.S. 71 Business.

Zoning of the area includes commercial and warehouse uses recently changed from agricultural use, Sprouse said.

A few single-family neighborhoods also lie in the area, and residents have addressed the council in opposition of the route of the extension. None were at the meeting Tuesday.

The money for construction of the street will come from Springdale's 2018 bond program, said Colby Fulfer, the mayor's chief of staff.

The Arkansas Economic Development C0mmission also has committed $2 million to the project, Peters said.

Peters said Crossland's bid for the project came in $2.6 million or 25% under the engineers' cost estimate.

Peters said Boyles Construction of central Arkansas submitted the low bid of $6.5 million. But the bid had a $600,000 error in price for roadway lighting.

Because of the error and because Boyles has not worked with the city of Springdale previously, the city awarded the bid to Crossland, Peters said. With correction of the error, Crossland's bid was only about 10% higher, he said.

Crossland is currently constructing phase one of the west to east extension of Har-Ber Avenue to Emma Avenue. The project is ahead of schedule and under budget, Peters reported.

The council's regular meetings are held the second and fourth Tuesday of each month. The meeting scheduled for Nov. 22 was postponed because it fell the week of Thanksgiving.