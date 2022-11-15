State police agent hurt at Rector football game

An Arkansas State Police special agent was hurt, sustaining “serious injuries,” when he was attacked at a high school football game in Rector on Friday night, an agency spokesman said.



Special Agent Mark Vavak, who is assigned to the agency’s Criminal Investigation Division, was helping the Rector School District’s athletic department as part of a chain crew on the sidelines when he was attacked by a member of the Strong-Huttig football team, state police spokesman Bill Sadler said.



Sadler was not able to provide additional information about the incident Tuesday night, including whether there was a criminal investigation into the reported attack. He said an administrative review is ongoing to gather more information about what happened, including whether Vavak was on-duty at the time and the details of his work with the school.



Vavak, who is now on medical leave while he recovers, was taken to a Jonesboro hospital for treatment Friday and released, Sadler said.