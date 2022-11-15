Super Quiz: Something Is “Off”

1. Now and then.

2. Unprepared for a surprise or difficulty.

3. With little or no preparation or forethought.

4. Not to be entered or frequented by a designated group.

5. Free of responsibility or accountability.

6. Ready-made clothing.

7. Theatrical work, often experimental, presented in NYC outside the main entertainment district.

8. Incorrect, mistaken or inappropriate.

9. Unsteady. Not in normal physical equilibrium.

ANSWERS:

1. Off and on

2. Off guard

3. Off the cuff (offhand)

4. Off limits

5. Off the hook

6. Off the rack

7. Off-Broadway

8. Off base

9. Off balance