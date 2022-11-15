Super Quiz: Something Is “Off”

1. Now and then.
2. Unprepared for a surprise or difficulty.
3. With little or no preparation or forethought.
4. Not to be entered or frequented by a designated group.
5. Free of responsibility or accountability.
6. Ready-made clothing.
7. Theatrical work, often experimental, presented in NYC outside the main entertainment district.
8. Incorrect, mistaken or inappropriate.
9. Unsteady. Not in normal physical equilibrium.
ANSWERS:
1. Off and on
2. Off guard
3. Off the cuff (offhand)
4. Off limits
5. Off the hook
6. Off the rack
7. Off-Broadway
8. Off base
9. Off balance