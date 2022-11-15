Suspect held in campus shooting

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. -- A University of Virginia student and former member of the school's football team fatally shot three current players as they returned from a field trip, authorities said, setting off panic and a 12-hour lockdown of the campus until the suspect was captured Monday.

Students who were told to shelter in place beginning late Sunday described terrifying hours in hiding. While police searched for the gunman through the night, students sought safety in closets, dorm rooms, libraries and apartments. They listened to police scanners and tried to remember everything they were taught as children during active-shooter drills.

"I think all of us were just really unsettled and trying to keep, you know, our cool and level heads during the situation," student Shannon Lake said.

Officials got word during a morning news briefing that the suspect, 22-year-old Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., had been arrested.

"Just give me a moment to thank God, breathe a sigh of relief," university Police Chief Timothy Longo Sr. said after learning Jones was in custody.

The violence broke out near a parking garage just after 10:15 p.m. Sunday as a charter bus full of students returned from seeing a play in Washington.

University President Jim Ryan said authorities did not have a "full understanding" of the motive or circumstances surrounding the shooting.

"The entire university community is grieving this morning," a visibly strained Ryan said. "My heart is broken for the victims and their families and for all those who knew and loved them."

Lake, a third-year student from Crozet, Va., ended up spending the night with friends in a lab room, much of the time in a storage closet. She thought a lot about the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, which left 20 children and six educators dead.

"It just kind of brought all those feelings back up again, and reminded us that this is still an ongoing issue in our country, which is really sad," Lake said.

Elizabeth Paul, a student from northern Virginia, was working at a computer in the library when she got a call from her mom, who had received word about the shooting.

Paul said she initially brushed off any concern, thinking it was probably something minor. She realized she needed to take it seriously when her computer lit up with a warning about an active shooter.

"I think it said, 'Run. Hide. Fight,'" she said.

Paul said she stayed huddled with several others in the library. She spent most of the night on the phone with her mom.

"Not even talking to her the whole time necessarily, but she wanted the line to be on so that if I needed something she was there," she said.

Ryan identified the three slain students as Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D'Sean Perry.

Two students were wounded. One was hospitalized in critical condition, and the other was in good condition, Ryan said.





The shooting touched off an intense manhunt that included a building-by-building search of the campus. The lockdown order was lifted late Monday morning.

Jones was taken into custody without incident in suburban Richmond, police said.

The arrest warrants for Jones charged him with three counts of second-degree murder and three counts of using a handgun in the commission of a felony, Longo said.

It was not immediately clear whether Jones had an attorney or when he would make his first court appearance.

Jones had once been on the football team, but he had not been part of the team for at least a year, Longo said. The UVA football website listed him as a team member during the 2018 season and said he did not play in any games.

Hours after Jones was arrested, first-year head football coach Tony Elliott sat alone outside the athletic building used by the team, at times with his head in his hands. He said the victims "were all good kids."

"These precious young men were called away too soon. We are all fortunate to have them be a part of our lives. They touched us, inspired us and worked incredibly hard as representatives of our program, university and community," he said in a statement.

Jones came to the attention of the university's threat-assessment team this fall after a person unaffiliated with the school reported a remark Jones apparently made about possessing a gun, Longo said.

No threat was reported in conjunction with the concern about the weapon, but officials looked into it, following up with Jones' roommate.

Information for this article was contributed by Ben Finley, Denise Lavoie, Sarah Brumfield, John Seewer, Hank Kurz, Holly Ramer, Ronda Shafner, Nathan Ellegren and Steve Helber of The Associated Press.