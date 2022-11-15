TD Club members greet Nutt warmly

Houston Nutt, currently of McKinney, Texas, was back home Monday.

Nutt addressed a banquet hall packed with appreciation from many of the same fans and followers who applauded his resignation as the Arkansas Razorbacks head football coach 15 years ago. Nutt, a 65-year-old Little Rock native, said he loved Arkansas and Arkansans and has throughout his life. It was a love that appeared mutual between Nutt and the luncheon crowd of more than 600 at the DoubleTree Hotel in downtown Little Rock.

"Now that I'm removed, I go to sleep at night, and I felt like I gave everything I had every day," Nutt said. "I tried to make young people better. I tried to make the Razorbacks a better team. I feel good about that. You look at three Western titles. You look at two trips to Atlanta. When you look at everything, when you look at some of the men we had and what they did when they went into coaching or teaching and what they've done now with their lives, I feel good about that."

Former Razorback head coach and Helena native Ken Hatfield, 80, also departed Arkansas' football program on less than amicable terms with the school's athletic administration. Still, he sat on the banquet hall stage near Nutt and spoke of the quality of their relationships with fellow Arkansans.

"I don't think there's anybody that loves Arkansas more than Houston and I do, from the opportunity the people of Arkansas gave us growing up here in the state," Hatfield said. "The love the people have for each other never changes, and it never leaves. That's the great thing about it. The things we were both able to enjoy and take from our time here are such a blessing. What matters are the people in the great state of Arkansas. There's nothing like it."

Arkansas finished Hatfield's final season, in 1989, at 10-2. The Razorbacks' next 10-win season came 17 years later when Nutt led Arkansas to a 10-4 finish in 2006.

Nutt coached Arkansas from 1998-2007 to a record of 75-48, including an 8-4 finish in his final season completed with a 50-48 victory at then-No. 1 LSU. He spent the next four seasons as the head coach at Mississippi. His teams there finished 9-4 with Cotton Bowl victories in 2008 and 2009, but fell to 4-8 in 2010 and 2-10 in 2011, after which Nutt was fired. He has since worked during football seasons as a studio analyst on CBS Sports Network.

Nutt said he does not consider a return to coaching.

"I'm done," he said. "Now, anything could fall out of the sky when you say you're done, but in my view, I think that window's shut. I'm 65 years old, though it's hard for me to even say that. I don't feel 65, whatever 65 is supposed to feel like, but I don't think there'll be another opportunity."

There are things about his years as a head coach that he misses, Nutt said, including those from his four seasons at Murray State and one at Boise State.

"There's always the itch there, but I'm happy with what I'm doing," Nutt said. "I miss the celebration in the locker rooms. It's the relationships. I just got off the phone last night with Matt Jones. I miss that, the bonds we had in the locker room, going to work in the offseason, the weight room, the ups and downs. That's what you miss the most."

Touchdown Club master of ceremonies David Bazzel said sports fans tend to consider the highlights more in hindsight.

"You look back it and you say, 'You know what, there were a lot of positives that came out of that,' " Bazzel said. "He did good things when he was here. In fact, that's why this place is packed today. I think people appreciate Houston more than they did right at the end."