Telling textured stories: Charly Palmer’s Hearne Fine Art exhibit puts Black experience at forefront

The vibrant paintings and mixed media works of Atlanta artist Charly Palmer are the subject of a current exhibit at Hearne Fine Art in Little Rock.

"Telling Stories: Illustrations and New Works," which runs through Dec. 1, is a rewarding mix of Palmer's fine art and illustration practices and includes images created for children's books as well as his portraits of Muhammad Ali ("Cassius Clay"), James Baldwin ("Oh His Eyes"), Colin Kaepernick ("Brave"), Tupac Shakur ("Tupac/Roses") and other Black figures.

In his Artist Statement, Palmer says: "My art is about exploring ... the possibilities of moving in a space where we, Black people, are not distracted by or concerned with the mainstream gaze and standards of the European canon. My work is about uplifting Black folk. Through my personal lens of love and of celebration, I embrace our uniqueness, our strength, and our contributions to the world. With this body of work, I probed my soul. Each piece exposes my fears, vulnerabilities, and my power."

Palmer, 62, who was part of several events last month during Central Arkansas Library System's Six Bridges Book Festival, will present a Zoom program hosted by Hearne Fine Art at 2 p.m. Sunday. Call (501) 372-6822 for information.

In his portraits of famous Black figures, Palmer takes familiar images and embellishes them. Roses are added to the bare torso of the late rapper Shakur as well as to the background; a floral motif and patterns of stars show up in the others and they all are created with powerful, vivid colors and a looseness that adds action to the figures though their poses are still.

When asked last week about what inspires him to paint these images, Palmer says: "They are always heroes. They are people I truly admire or am inspired by. I wonder how can I reinterpret something that everyone else has already seen? How can I take some kind of ownership of it? That's the creative aspect — redesigning, replacing, moving things around a little bit so that it fits more with the concept of me making my story."

A particularly moving example is "I Am," Palmer's painting of one of Ernest Weathers' iconic black-and-white photographs from the 1968 sanitation department protest in Memphis in which Black marchers carried signs saying "I Am A Man." In Palmer's acrylic on canvas version, a young boy in a yellow T-shirt holds a sign with the phrase "I Am" in front of men shown in black-and-white. The work is also a link between the civil rights-era protest and demonstrations from recent years over killings of Black people by police, Palmer says.

In the portrait "Nefertiti," a young Black woman meets our eyes directly and with confidence. From a distance, the flowers on her top and in her hair and a piece of lace around her neck appear painted, but a closer inspection reveals that they are collaged, adding a textural element to the work.

Palmer, a native of Fayette, Ala., who was raised in Wisconsin, says he often doesn't know when he begins a piece if it will include collage.

"There are certain things that I have to look at in the work for a little bit before I have this 'A-ha' moment. I use flowers a lot of times as placement. I'll cut them out and place them in certain areas, but I don't know until I'm near the end whether I'm going to paint or use the collage."

"Cigantta" is an acrylic painting that shows a woman in a chair with a cigarette between her fingers. Her bare foot pokes from beneath a grand, flowing dress in shades of ochre with slashes of whites, pinks and other colors. The darkish background seems quickly and lightly brushed. The woman is shown in profile and appears thoughtful, perhaps pondering something that has just happened or maybe thinking of her future. Curiously, there are random bands of vertical and horizontal blocks of color throughout the canvas. The painting is part of a series called "Life Interrupted" that was inspired by the pandemic, Palmer says.

"Those bands that interrupt, that seem out of place, is my way of saying life has shifted. There has been an interruption in how we have to go about our lives."

One of the most stunning pieces in the exhibit is a landscape. "His Quiet Space" is a tranquil, impressionistic forest scene awash in blue. A Black boy in overalls and a red shirt stands with his hands on his hips, bathed in a shaft of light coming through the trees. He looks off the canvas, as if he's deciding where he's headed next on his woodland hike.

Like "Cigantta," the painting is part of a larger series, this time of landscapes, Palmer says.

"It addresses mostly the experiences of Black children in an urban environment who rarely get an opportunity to be in a quiet place somewhere in nature. I needed to create something where there was this peaceful solitude."

Palmer, who co-owned a graphic design firm in Atlanta for 15 years, studied at the American Academy of Art and School of Art Institute in Chicago. He has illustrated 10 children's books and is the author and illustrator of "The Legend of Gravity: A Tall Basketball Tale." In 2020 his painting "In Her Eyes" was used as the cover of Time magazine's special issue on racism in America.

His cover and gatefold art for the 2020 John Legend album "Bigger Love" is included in "Telling Stories" along with his illustrations for children's books by Ntozake Shange, Kathryn Erskine and others.

"This is the first time I've exhibited a lot of my children's book illustrations," he says. "That's what's very unique about this exhibit."

Last week Palmer, who taught design, illustration and painting at Spelman College in Atlanta, was preparing for a large show in Miami. After that, he says, he'd like to scale back on exhibitions and make time to share his experiences with younger artists.

"I'm at a place where it's time for me to teach what I know. I want to get the next generation prepared for what's going on now. Artists ask me, 'How do I find my voice?' Well, we can go back to 'A Quiet Place;' Through the chaos and energy around you, it's going to be difficult, but if you paint and continue to paint, your voice will find you."

