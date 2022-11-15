Two killed, two injured in Tuesday crashes on state roads, troopers say

Two drivers were killed in crashes on state roads on Tuesday afternoon, troopers said.

A crash in Greene County killed a Missouri man and injured an Arkansas woman, according to a preliminary report from the Arkansas State Police.

Shawn Abentroth, 21, of Senath, Mo. died after troopers say the 2007 Mazda 3 he was driving failed to yield at a stop sign on Greene Road 835 and pulled out in front of a 2012 Nissan Altima heading north on U.S. 49 just after 3 p.m.

The report states that the Mazda overturned into a parking lot after the crash, and the Nissan came to a rest in the same parking lot after spinning.

The 18-year-old Marmaduke woman who was driving the Nissan was taken to the Regional One Medical Center to be treated for her injuries.

Troopers at the scene reported that roads were dry and the weather was clear.

Less than half an hour later, an Arkansas woman died after a crash in Searcy County on U.S. 65 in Leslie, south of Grape Vine Road, a report said.

47-year-old Julie Ann Jackson of Dennard died after the 2003 GMC she was driving crossed the centerline while going south on U.S. 65 and struck a tractor-trailer head on, troopers said. The tractor-trailer was heading north head on, they said.

The Louisiana woman, 39, driving the tractor-trailer -- a 2023 Peterbilt -- was injured and taken to North Arkansas Regional Medical Center, according to the report.

The report said that the weather was cloudy and the roads were dry at the time of the crash.

These accidents bring the death toll from crashes on state roads this year to over 525, according to reports submitted to the Arkansas Department of Public Safety.

In November 2021, the death toll reached over 580 before the end of the month, according to reports from the department.