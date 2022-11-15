UAPB’s McCray honored for work

Jacquelyn McCray, a retired University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff dean, provost and vice chancellor was recently honored for her decades of work done as an educational trailblazer.

Declared as "Dr. Jacquelyn Camille Williams McCray Day" by Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley M. Washington and presented with a citation on behalf of the Arkansas House of Representatives by Rep. Kenneth Ferguson, Oct. 6, 2022, was the day many honored her. During a recognition banquet, UAPB alumni, university leadership and officials from the city and state took time to recognize McCray as a distinguished educational leader who went beyond the day-to-day demands of her positions to create exceptional educational environments, according to a news release.

McCray began at UAPB in 1976 as a professor of home economics and rose through the ranks until her promotion to the position of Dean/Director 1890 Research and Extension from 1997-2008 when she retired. After a brief retirement, McCray returned to serve as UAPB provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs from 2014-2017, according to the release.

She was able to secure millions of dollars for the university during her career. "Specifically, her grant writing and contract negotiations through the United States Department of Agriculture and other federal agencies exceeded $20 million.

Additionally, in 2015, Dr. McCray played a pivotal role in the nursing program receiving its full approval from the Arkansas State Board of Nursing," according to the release.

The educator also earned numerous honors including being named a Distinguished Alumnus by the College of Human Sciences at Florida State University and UAPB.

McCray was named a Centennial Laureate in 2007, one of the top 100 graduates of the Florida State University College of Human Sciences during its 100 years of existence. She has also been a member of several associations and served on numerous boards.

"Though retired, the impacts of the seeds planted during Dr. McCray's leadership and tenure continue to reap harvests.

These harvests are evident not only through the growing educational legacy of the university, city, and state, but also throughout the nation as alumni of the School of Agriculture, Fisheries & Human Sciences serve in leadership capacities across the United States," according to the release.