UNC, Gonzaga sit on top of men’s poll

North Carolina didn't have a dominating start at No. 1. The Tar Heels open their second week atop The Associated Press men's college basketball poll with Coach Hubert Davis reminding his players it will take time to find a flow like the one that carried them to last year's NCAA championship game.

UNC (2-0) earned 44 of 63 first-place votes to finish ahead of No. 2 Gonzaga in Monday's first regular-season AP Top 25, which featured only slight changes from the preseason poll released Oct. 17.

The Tar Heels return four starters from last year's team, including AP preseason All-American Armando Bacot inside. But they labored through wins last week, first against UNC Wilmington and then against College of Charleston.

After the opener, Davis said he hoped it was "first-game anxiousness and nervousness." After the second, he said he had talked to his team about dealing with expectations.

"One of the things I've sensed in them -- I just felt not a nervousness, but maybe a little bit of a burden of the expectations," Davis said. "And I tried to get them to understand that though those are expectations are noise, it means nothing.

"I felt like on every play, they were trying to make it look like the way we looked in April. That's just not possible. That just can't happen. This is this year's team."

The second-ranked Bulldogs (2-0) picked up 14 first-place votes after wins against North Florida and Michigan State, the latter coming on the deck of an aircraft carrier. Third-ranked Houston (2-0) and fourth-ranked Kentucky (2-0) picked up the remaining five votes.

Baylor and Kansas were tied for fifth previously. This time, Baylor is alone at No. 5, followed by Kansas and Duke. UCLA, Arkansas and Creighton round out the top 10.

Duke and Villanova both are starting with young coaches replacing retired Hall of Famers. One had an early stumble that carried it right out of the poll.

The Blue Devils beat Jacksonville and USC Upstate -- surrendering 82 combined points -- in their first two games under Jon Scheyer, who has taken over for Mike Krzyzewski in that program's first coaching change since 1980.

The Wildcats have turned to Kyle Neptune, who took over in the spring after the retirement of Jay Wright. They won their opener against La Salle then lost to Temple, which dropped them from 16th to unranked for the first time since February 2019.

North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis cheers on his team against College of Charleston during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Chapel Hill, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)



Gonzaga forward Drew Timme, left, drives to the basked at Michigan State center Mady Sissoko defends during the first half of the Carrier Classic NCAA college basketball game aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Coronado, Calif. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)



Gonzaga head coach Mark Few directs his team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against North Florida, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Spokane, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)



Houston head coach Kelvin Sampson, right, talks with forward Jarace Walker (25) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Northern Colorado, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)



Temple's Jahlil White, left, celebrates past Villanova's Chris Arcidiacono after Temple won an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

