U.S. to probe journalist slaying

JERUSALEM -- The U.S. Department of Justice has launched an investigation into the fatal shooting of Palestinian-American Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, Israel said Monday, condemning the probe as a "grave mistake" and vowing not to cooperate.

The probe would pose a direct challenge to Israel's claims that it properly holds its soldiers to account for its actions in the Palestinian territories and would shake the strategic U.S.-Israel alliance at a time when Israel is bracing for the formation of its most right-wing government ever and as progressive Democrats in the U.S. have called for a harder line against Israel.

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz made the statement on Twitter, saying Israel has made it clear to the U.S. "that we won't cooperate with any external investigation."

"We will not allow interference in Israel's internal affairs," he added.

A Palestinian who covered Israeli operations in the Palestinian territories for years, Abu Akleh was also a U.S. citizen and her family had demanded a full U.S. investigation.

A Justice Department spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment about Gantz's statement. It was not clear when the investigation might have begun and what it would entail, but a probe by the U.S. into Israeli actions was a rare step.

Palestinian officials, Abu Akleh's family and Al Jazeera accuse Israel of intentionally targeting and killing the 51-year-old journalist, who was wearing a helmet and a protective vest marked with the word "press" when she was shot last May in the occupied West Bank.

She had covered the West Bank for Al Jazeera for two decades and was a well-known face across the Arab world. Her death reverberated across the region.

Palestinian Foreign Ministry officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment late Monday. A spokeswoman for outgoing Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid declined to comment, and former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also had no immediate comment.

Information for this article was contributed by Tia Goldenberg and Matthew Lee of The Associated Press.