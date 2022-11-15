NEWS IN BRIEF

Walmart to release

3rd-quarter earnings

Walmart Inc. is scheduled to release its third-quarter earnings this morning, with Wall Street looking at how quickly the company is selling its excess inventory.

Walmart said in August that its inventory level was 25% higher than at the same time last year. Rising inflation and changing consumer demand this year have left many retailers with excess merchandise.

Analysts expect Walmart to report per-share earnings of $1.32 for the quarter. In last year's third quarter, the Bentonville-based retailer earned $1.45 per share.

The report and related materials will be available at 6 a.m. on Walmart's corporate website.

Company executives will host a conference call with investors starting at 7 a.m. to discuss the company's performance and answer questions.

The call will be webcast live and can be accessed by logging in to the Third Quarter Earnings Release event. A replay and transcript of the webcast will be archived and available about noon.

Walmart's shares closed Monday at $138.39 on the New York Stock Exchange, down $4.19, or 2.9%. They have traded between $117.27 and $160.77 in the past year.

-- Serenah McKay

J.B. Hunt planning

to reduce emissions

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc., the freight hauler and logistics company on Monday announced a new goal to "reduce its carbon emission intensity 32% by 2034."

In a news release, the company said it plans to incorporate alternative powered equipment to its fleet of trucks, expand the use of biogenic fuels and improve fuel economy.

"Our roadmap to achieving this aspirational goal will help J.B. Hunt strive to significantly reduce our carbon emission intensity while holding true to our customer commitment of providing efficient, quality-driven, competitive supply chain solutions for moving their freight," said Craig Harper, chief sustainability officer and executive vice president at J.B. Hunt. "Our goal is an ambitious challenge to improve J.B. Hunt's carbon footprint and to help advance the transportation industry's progress in developing sustainable solutions that are commercially viable and scalable for widespread adoption."

-- Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

Arkansas Index falls

5.15 points to 833.46

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Monday at 833.46, down 5.15.

"Comments from two Federal Reserve speakers emphasizing the central bank's resolve to be persistent until price pressures drop considerably from current levels made Monday a choppy session ending in the negative," said Chris Harkins, managing director at Raymond James & Associates.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.