WATCH LIVE: Trump expected to announce 2024 presidential bid from Mar-a-Lago

PALM BEACH, Fla.— Former President Donald Trump is expected to launch his third campaign for the White House on Tuesday evening, looking to move on from disappointing midterm defeats.

Trump had planned to use the GOP's expected gains in last week's elections as a springboard to vault himself to his party's nomination. Instead, he finds himself being blamed for backing a series of losing candidates after Republicans failed to take control of the Senate. While the party was on the cusp of retaking control of the House on Tuesday, it could end up with its narrowest majority in decades.

“Hopefully, tomorrow will turn out to be one of the most important days in the history of our Country!” Trump wrote on his social media network on Monday. An announcement was expected at 8 p.m. CST Tuesday from his club in Palm Beach.