WCSD board updated on bonds, index grades

The Watson Chapel School Board looked a little different Monday night from the past 1½ years.

Connie Compton and Rosemary White began their five-year stints on the board in the first regular meeting since Election Day, when Compton defeated 20-year board member Sandra Boone for the at-large seat representing zones 3 and 5. White ran unopposed for the Zone 3 seat previously held by Christopher Dutton, who did not run for re-election.

"I want to bring about change to the district," Compton said. "I graduated from the district in 1988. All of my children went to Watson Chapel. This community and this district were thriving at one point, so I want to bring that back. I want to bring the excitement back. I want to bring the morale up. I want to increase enrollment. That's a big concern of mine."

Compton is happy about the district's plan to build a new high school, which would replace an aging junior high school campus. District officials expect the new high school to bolster dwindling enrollment and attract businesses and families of businesspersons to reside and enroll their children.

White said she ran to become the voice for parents and students in the district who aren't able to make their voices heard.

"I just know it's time for new people to come along and I was chosen to be one," White said. "Happy to be here."

The newcomers said they didn't make any campaign promises.

White said her purpose on the board is to stand up for what she believes is right.

Donnie Hartsfield moved into the role of board president, the position Boone previously had.

Hartsfield was the longest- serving board member following Boone, qualifying him for the position.

CONSTRUCTION UPDATE

Board members approved CINCaP Investment Group as buyers of the Watson Chapel School District's construction bonds.

CINCaP is a Cincinnati-based firm that offered an interest rate of 4.329134%, which would net the district $8,009,169 in construction funds. Stephens Inc. of Little Rock recommended CINCaP over five firms that submitted bids.

Residents voted for a 5.7-mill increase to cover the WCSD's cost toward the state-supported construction project in August.

The total cost of the project is estimated at $23 million.

WCSD Superintendent Tom Wilson sent a letter to the Arkansas Public School Academic Facilities & Transportation division requesting a waiver of a state policy that prohibits "combining" of funded spaces in which the waived space being added to another space would result in one space being larger than the required size under the program of requirements, or POR.

The district is proposing a "gymatorium," a combined gymnasium and performing arts auditorium, in hopes of staying within the approved 92,866 square feet of campus.

The Arkansas Department of Education approved the project in April 2021, about eight months before the current revision of the state policy.

"As you know, with the increase in construction costs, to averaging well over $300 [per square foot], it will be imperative for us to efficiently maximize all of our new square footage construction," Wilson told division director Tim Cain.

WILDCAT WARRIORS

L.L. Owen Elementary students A'Mareyah Humphrey and Alayah Canady were named Wildcat Warriors. Sheila Mixon and Jasmetria Thompson were named Employees of the Month.

ACADEMIC GAINS

Despite earning low letter grades from the state Education Department based on the Every Student Succeeds Act, each WCSD campus made significant gains, assistant superintendent LaDonna Spain highlighted in a presentation.

Edgewood Elementary (grades K-1) inherited most of the school index indicators from L.L. Owen Elementary (grades 2-3), including the ELPA21 Growth and attendance scores, moving the lower school from an F in the 2020-21 school year to a D.

Both Edgewood and Owen were among 772 schools that improved their weighted achievement scores, which indicate more students are meeting grade-level expectations.

Owen had the highest growth in the district with an increase of 6.16 points on the school index.

Coleman Elementary (grades 4-6) had the highest increase in the School Quality and Student Success Score, a bump of 9.22 points.

Watson Chapel Junior High earned a Value Added Growth Score of 79.64, which compares to an 80 and means it met expected growth.

Watson Chapel High exceeded expected growth with an 81.25.

"The areas that we need to improve that align to our overall data are attendance, behavior and academics," Spain said.

"The WCSD schools and district analyze data regularly to maintain a formative and interim watch on school progress."

HOLIDAY MEALS

Thanksgiving lunch for parents and students was served Nov. 11.

Christmas lunch for parents and students will be served Dec. 9 at the following times:

Edgewood first grade at 11:25 a.m.; Owen third grade at 12:10 p.m.; Coleman fifth grade at 11:15 a.m.; Watson Chapel seventh grade at 11 a.m.; eighth and ninth grades at 11:30 a.m.; and Watson Chapel High at 12:25 p.m.

PERSONNEL MOVES

Elementary teacher Virginia Atchison and librarian Gerald Jeffers turned in letters of retirement, and custodians Madison McGann and Derrick Thompson turned in resignation letters.

The district hired Ebony McLaurin as an assistant softball coach, and Derrick Walker and Todd Mabry Jr. as custodians.

New Watson Chapel School Board member Rosemary White takes part in her first meeting Monday. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)



A'Mareyah Humphrey, center, receives her award as Wildcat Warrior during Monday's Watson Chapel School District board meeting. At left is Superintendent Tom Wilson. At right is assistant superintendent LaDonna Spain. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)

