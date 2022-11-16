3 crashes kill 4 people on state’s highways

Four people died and two more were injured in wrecks on Arkansas roads Monday afternoon and Tuesday morning, according to preliminary fatality reports from the Arkansas State Police.

Shawn Abentroth, 21, of Senath, Mo., was killed just after 3 p.m. Monday when he failed to yield at the intersection of U.S. 49 and County Road 835 in rural Greene County.

Abentroth's 2007 Mazda 3 crossed into the path of a 2012 Nissan Altima on U.S. 49 that struck it, sending the Mazda into a parking lot where it overturned.

The driver of the Altima, 18-year-old Kylee Tuberville, of Marmaduke, was also injured in the wreck and was transported to a Memphis hospital for treatment.

A state police trooper investigating the wreck reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time.

Julie Jackson, 47, of Dennard, was killed around 3:30 p.m. Monday in a head-on collision on U.S. 65 near Leslie. She was driving a 2003 GMC south on the highway when the vehicle crossed the centerline and struck a 2023-model Peterbilt truck.

The driver of the truck, Deandra Robinson, 39, of Bogalusa, La., was taken to an area hospital for treatment. A passenger in the truck was uninjured.

A trooper investigating reported that the weather was cloudy and the road was dry at the time of the crash.

Chad Price, 45, of Huntsville, and Tosha McGill, 27, of Gravette, died in a collision with a tractor-trailer around 10 a.m. Tuesday on U.S. 412 in rural Madison County.

Price was driving a 1998 Chevrolet 1500 east on the highway and hit the front of the westbound tractor-trailer.

A trooper reported that it was snowing and the road was wet at the time.