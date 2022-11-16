5-year Farm Bill gets 1st panel review

WASHINGTON -- A U.S. Senate committee on Tuesday held the first hearing in a series reviewing the current Farm Bill as lawmakers prepare to draft a new measure affecting agriculture, rural and nutrition programs.

The hearings by the Senate Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry Committee center on understanding the impact of the Farm Bill -- which lawmakers last approved in 2018 -- and possible improvements to insert in the next measure. The Farm Bill includes funding for an assortment of programs on farm commodities, conservation, rural development initiatives and nutrition assistance.

The Farm Bill is updated every five years and the current law expires Sept. 30, 2023. The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office estimates the next farm bill will have a $648 billion baseline budget.

Tuesday's hearing was the first Senate Farm Bill hearing on Capitol Hill in the current Congress. Field hearings took place in East Lansing, Mich., and Jonesboro in April and June, respectively, in which Chairwoman Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., and Ranking Member John Boozman, R-Ark., heard from local stakeholders about challenges in each state.

Boozman -- the committee's top Republican -- noted the timing of the next Farm Bill in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic and rising consumer prices.

"Rural America was not shielded from any of these challenges," the Rogers Republican said before fellow committee members. "In fact, in many ways, the impact on rural America was greater. Just ask any parent living in a rural American setting about the challenge of schooling their children from home during the pandemic without internet access."

Boozman continued, "As we develop the next Farm Bill, I believe our clear focus should be on rural America. How do the programs and the policies of the federal government help or hurt life in rural America? Because if one part of America is not living up to its potential, then all of America's held back."





Tuesday's hearing focused on reviewing the Farm Bill's efforts addressing rural development and energy. The U.S. Department of Agriculture offers grant and loan programs addressing items such as infrastructure improvements, broadband internet and business development. Agency Undersecretary Xochitl Torres Small noted in her written testimony to the committee that the USDA's rural development efforts additionally include providing incentives for utilizing clean energy.

Speaking to lawmakers, Torres Small said rural development consists of three core issues: Responding to clear local missions through partnerships; making it easier for communities to access support and funding; and addressing local challenges through infrastructure projects.

"Easier access to federal support is, at its core, about modernizing rural development," she said. "That means improving our own internal infrastructure so that we can help rural communities build their infrastructure."

Torres Small said the federal government provides hundreds of opportunities for fostering rural development, but officials have to constantly identify areas of action and improve rural outreach through supporting local programs. In her written testimony, she noted stakeholders in smaller communities face additional burdens in getting approval, adding the agency must take steps to ensure rural residents and local governments understand the best opportunities for accessing capital.

"It is a problem," Boozman told Torres Small during the hearing.

Boozman also asked about the number of applications from grant writers, noting rural residents lack the resources to hire such workers, thus hindering their chances for approval. The senator also noted Arkansas' changing demographics; according to the U.S. Census Bureau, the population in 53 counties declined between 2010 and 2020 amid a period of population growth for the state.

"They don't have a whole lot to begin with, then you start to lose those turnback dollars," Boozman said. "They're leaving a lot on the table because they can't afford to come up with those kinds of funds for people like that, or they don't have access to them, period."

Torres Small told Boozman there is a noticeable percentage of applications from grant writers, connecting the use of such individuals to the competition for federal funds.

"Communities that have the ability to compete are higher grant writers, and that makes it even harder for folks who are unable to do so," she said.

Boozman emphasized later in the hearing the importance of improving access to resources for rural residents.

"I don't think it should be that you have to spend thousands of dollars to hire a grant writer in some small community that's literally hemorrhaging population," he said.